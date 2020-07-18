It pays to be prepared in the event of an emergency, and that’s the topic of focus at the next meeting of the Business and Professional Women of Greenwood.
The local BPW chapter follows the mission of the global women’s organization, advocating for working women everywhere, said chapter Vice President Vicki Davis.
“Of course, we haven’t been meeting through COVID, but we try to bring informational topics to help our members,” she said.
On Tuesday, the group is planning to get back together in person from 1-2 p.m. in a first-floor conference room at 104 Maxwell Ave. for a presentation on how to prepare for emergencies. The guest speaker, Cheryl Phillips, used to work with Greenwood County EMS and is a volunteer firefighter at two departments.
“I know Cheryl personally, she worked with one of my sons who is also a paramedic,” Davis said. “I personally believe everyone needs to know some basic, life-saving facts.”
It’s not a CPR class, but Davis said the aim is to share with women valuable information that can save a life in the event of a crisis. An earlier presentation taught women about personal defense and situational awareness, Davis said, as she represents a company that sells self-defense products targeted at women.
Other presentations have informed the group about local nonprofits, and what they do. In September, Davis said she wants to have a guest speaker talk about home fire safety.
Besides being a social and networking group, the organization also takes part in civic activities. For more information on the local branch, visit bpwofgreenwoodsc.com, or find the group on Facebook at facebook.com/bpwgwd.