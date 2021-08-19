For an hour, it’s all about you at Me Myselfie & I — you, your friends and all the selfies you can take.
Greenwood resident Treshawnna Davenport had the idea to open her own “selfie museum” in Columbia after visiting one in Atlanta. It’s not a museum that displays selfies, but one where guests take selfies.
The 23-year-old Davenport and her father, Michael, transformed business space at 6011 Two Notch Road, Columbia into a studio with backdrops and props for guests to take photos in. Each room has a different theme and aesthetic — in one room a tumbling washing machine “launders” prop cash, in the next a swing wrapped in blooming sunflowers offers guests a seat before heading into a ‘90s-themed room.
“It kind of felt like an adventure, it felt like a maze going through with your friends,” Treshawnna said. “I just felt like we didn’t have anything like this here.”
These businesses are about style and variety, and Treshawnna said she wanted men and women to enjoy shooting pictures there. She added a room with a graffiti wall and a “money laundering” room with prop cash, a clothesline and washing machine. One room has bananas on the walls, the next a neon sign and foliage, another features a tribute to rapper Lil Baby.
Treshawnna had a previous clothing business online, but setting up a selfie museum was different. This was a physical location, and it took about four months to get ready for opening, but she had help from her dad.
“I’ve never done real business with my dad, but it’s been good — you always have each other’s backs,” she said.
Michael has been managing the business in Columbia while his daughter is at school training as an aesthetician.
“I’m a single father, and it’s like a dream to me to be able to spend time with her and bond with her,” he said. “We bounce ideas all the time.”
The business opened July 3, and he said so far the standout room has been the one filled with prop cash. Unique and compelling backdrops are key, he said.
Treshawnna said she’s had good feedback on the business, and hopes to keep fueling people’s creativity with her sets.
To learn about the business and see some of the photos people have taken, visit memyselfieani.com, or see @memyselfie_i on Instagram.