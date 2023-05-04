More than seven tons of trash earned Greenwood a first-place finish in an Upstate litter cleanup challenge.
Greenwood County Litter Prevention and Keep Greenwood County Beautiful won the first Upstate Team-up to Clean-up Challenge, hosted by Palmetto Pride, according to a news release from Greenwood County.
From April 1-23, teams in Greenwood County collected 15,128 pounds of litter, with 605 volunteers participating in cleanup events throughout the county. County Litter Prevention Coordinator Amber Nappier said the hundreds of volunteers were bolstered by getting local schools and every town within the county to host community cleanups.
“This would not have been possible without our dedicated group of volunteers committed to making Greenwood County litter free,” Nappier said. “This win highlights the work they do regularly.”
The Upstate saw 1,700-plus volunteers collect a total of more than 61,000 pounds of litter. Spartanburg County took second place with 12,582 pounds of litter and 261 volunteers, and Greenville County took third with 12,250 pounds and 256 volunteers.
“The success we are seeing from this event shows what a huge impact we can have when city and county leaders and residents alike come together to combat a relevant problem like litter,” said Tara Smith, head of Trash Time with Tara and Keep Greenwood County Beautiful board member.
The challenge was created by regional litter leaders to encourage volunteerism and cleaning up communities. Greenwood County Councilwoman Teresa Griffin hosted an event, and said she was glad people recognize the importance of participating.
“More impressive than the amount of litter collected is the number of volunteers who participated in events throughout the county,” Griffin said. “Greenwood County has worked hard to make cleanup events available for everyone, from our youth to our senior citizens.”
Nappier is still hosting cleanup and education events, and oversees the county’s Adopt-A-Highway Program. To schedule a cleanup event or learn more about litter prevention, contact Nappier at 864-942-8205 or by email at anappier@greenwoodsc.gov.