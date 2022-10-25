It’s a rematch — three months after the special election to fill Greenwood City Council’s Ward 2 seat, James Jones and Robert Dean are running for the office again.
The Ward 2 seat was left empty after the late Patricia Partlow died in May. Jones and Dean ran in August for the position, and with only about 100 votes cast in total, Jones won the seat.
Because the special election was only to fill the seat for the remainder of Partlow’s unexpired term, the seat is back up for grabs in the midterm election.
Dean could not be reached for comment after multiple attempts to call, email him and visit him at the address listed on his election filing form. Born and raised in Greenwood, Dean majored in funeral services at Piedmont Technical College. He worked at Robinson and Son Mortuary for 26 years, along with working at Lonza for 23.
Inspired to run by his godfather, 1977 Greenwood County Council member Donald “Boot” Robinson, Dean said he was driven by an urge to serve his community. He’s helped with back-to-school charity efforts and winter clothes drives, and volunteered with the humane society and the former Bowers-Rodgers Children’s Home.
In July, Dean told the Index-Journal his priorities were developing affordable and accessible housing, expanding public transportation and investing in local parks.
Since winning the city council seat, the 61-year-old Jones has been learning a lot. He’s been meeting the city’s staff, learning the protocol and procedures of meetings and how ordinances are passed.
“The city, as well as the county, are very important to the residents. When decisions are being made, it affects people immediately,” he said.
At Jones’ first council meeting, he and council considered a rezoning request for a housing development that would bring more than 230 homes to Marshall Road in Jones’ ward. He abstained at that first meeting so he could learn more about the development and how neighbors felt.
“Being that the people didn’t have a representative, they waited until I was onboard to vote,” he said. “Even though it’s not going to be in their immediate area, they want to know about it. You have to share information and be able to give people some assurances about what’s coming.”
The city needs more affordable housing options, Jones said. Even the development coming to Jones’ ward will likely cost more than $200,000 a unit, which he said is not inexpensive.
He wants the city to prioritize removing rundown and neglected properties, rebuilding these communities with affordable housing. Jones praised Habitat for Humanity’s work in the southwest part of the city.
Despite the work of the Boys and Girls Club of the Lakelands and D.J. Swearinger’s intentions to renovate the former R.L. Stevens Center, Jones said Greenwood needs recreational areas intended for children. He said it would keep them involved in their community and encourage a more active lifestyle.
“I really want to take back our neighborhoods, reduce crime and have people take some ownership,” he said. “ I want to keep an open discussion with the people. I want them to share their ideas with me — I don’t care how little it might be, because little things can grow into something bigger.”
Jones was born in Laurens County, but has lived in Greenwood with his wife since 1987. He’s a graduate of Lander University, and raised two sons in Greenwood. He said he cares about his community, he works for the Department of Social Services as a workforce consultant and tries to stay involved in local affairs.
“I think that’s the type of candidate they need,” he said. “Someone who has the passion, has the time, has the desire to see Greenwood Ward 2 as the best ward in the city.”
