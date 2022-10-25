Vote

It’s a rematch — three months after the special election to fill Greenwood City Council’s Ward 2 seat, James Jones and Robert Dean are running for the office again.

The Ward 2 seat was left empty after the late Patricia Partlow died in May. Jones and Dean ran in August for the position, and with only about 100 votes cast in total, Jones won the seat.

