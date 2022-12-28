Greenwood’s veterans center is getting another facelift, as the third phase of the memorial plaza in front of the building begins.

Last week, Greenwood County Council voted to approve moving forward with the final phase of the plaza’s construction. The first two phases included the eagle monument at the plaza’s center and the stone pavers and benches that surround it.

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.

Tags