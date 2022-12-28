This monument, central to the Greenwood County Veterans Center plaza, will be getting a paved, arcing walkway leading through the lawns beside it to stone panels decorated in honor of the six branches of the U.S. Military.
This monument, central to the Greenwood County Veterans Center plaza, will be getting a paved, arcing walkway leading through the lawns beside it to stone panels decorated in honor of the six branches of the U.S. Military.
Greenwood’s veterans center is getting another facelift, as the third phase of the memorial plaza in front of the building begins.
Last week, Greenwood County Council voted to approve moving forward with the final phase of the plaza’s construction. The first two phases included the eagle monument at the plaza’s centerand the stone pavers and benches that surround it.
The third phase, which begins today, will include an arcing concrete walkway branching from both sides of the monument and curving toward the veterans center. At the end of both paths, three stone panels will pay respects to each branch of the U.S. Military.
Since the memorial plaza’s planning started in 2014, it’s been a long process to get it done. Today, Greenwood inches one step closer to completing this project.
“We have sold enough pavers and with donations, we have enough to complete the sidewalks in this phase,” said Rosalind Burke, veterans service officer for Greenwood County. “It’s a wonderful memorial out there.The best thing about it: When Christmas came people brought and left flowers out there. Valentine’s Day they leave flowers, you name it.”
Dale Kittles recently took over as chairperson of the Hall of Heroes board, which organized the sale of customized stone pavers to raise money for the plaza. A few days ago, Kittles said he spotted an older man sitting on one of the benches in front of the building, looking at the monument. He was a Vietnam War veteran and said the plaza was a place of comfort for him.
“As a veteran, I have friends that are no longer here,” Kittles said. “You sit back and think, ‘Why am I here when I did the same things?’”
Kittles praised the work Burke and her staff do to help veterans navigate their benefits, and said the veterans center provides a place for veterans to feel secure and comfortable.
Young’s Concrete Contracting will start pouring the walkway today and will pour the foundation for the branches’ panels. The work cost the Hall of Heroes organization $39,460. Greenwood County provided some funding previously for the eagle monument at the plaza’s center, and the rest has been raised from the sale of pavers and donations.
In all, Burke said the plaza cost an estimated quarter-million dollars, including the work being done now. The Hall of Heroes, Inc. is still selling pavers to raise money for the panels honoring each branch, and anyone interested in buying a paver can visit greenwoodvetsmemorial.org/contribute, call 864-450-9268 or visit the veterans center at 106 Main St. N.
The pavers featured the names, branches and years of service for men and women who served their country. Burke said they’ve sold in honor of local veterans and veterans from all over. When Greenwood native Lt. Gen. Maria Gervais visited her hometown earlier this year, Burke said she bought multiple pavers in honor of others.
“It’s something to uplift people. We get a lot of visitors who stop and take a look,” Burke said. “It’s been an amazing roller coaster ride getting this plaza done. We are not finished selling the pavers, though.”
As for Kittles, though he’s new to the project he said the transformation he’s seen in the veterans center since 2014 has been inspiring. He recognizes it as a tribute to his fellow servicemen and women — past, present and future.
“It’s a major responsibility that I don’t take lightly,” he said.
Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.