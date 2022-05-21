Greenwood County’s veterans have a new tool to help them manage their health needs — a telemedicine center where they can have virtual health appointments.
In a partnership between veterans affairs officials and WCFiber, the internet service provider helped set up everything the Greenwood County Veterans Affairs Office needed to offer telemedicine help to local veterans. Officials from WCFiber, local and state veterans affairs and state legislators gathered Friday to celebrate the center’s opening.
The center was the brainchild of WCFiber CEO Jeff Wilson, who had a friend in Kentucky who set up a similar center there.
“Part of our co-op mission is to give back and help this community,” he said. “I thought what better way to do that than giving back to our veterans.”
The telemedicine center is at the Greenwood County Veterans Center at 106 Main St. N. and is available to veterans by request from veterans affairs staff there.
Wilson knew many veterans struggle with transportation to their appointments, which can sometimes take them to VA hospitals in Columbia or Augusta. With gas prices rising, consultations and informational appointments can be handled with limited travel through virtual appointments using a computer or mobile device with a camera and microphone.
“I’ve used tele-docs before,” Wilson said. “I approached Stephen Taylor and said figure out how to make this happen.”
Taylor, WCFiber’s head of community affairs and economic development, served in the U.S. Coast Guard himself.
“We want to be more than just a broadband provider, we want to be involved with our community,” Taylor said.
He reached out to Rosalind Burke, head of Greenwood County’s veterans affairs, and state VA officials to set up this partnership. On the bottom floor of the Greenwood County Veterans Center, in the former veterans court office, WCFiber converted the office into a comfortable space for veterans to meet virtually with their doctors.
A computer and printer on the desk facilitate the virtual meetings, with a camera so the doctor can see their patient. The office is furnished with a couch, table and some decorative plants to make the room more appealing.
Burke said she wants to find volunteers to help veterans with the technology if they have any trouble. She’s glad to have this tool available to veterans, who often struggle to balance their appointments and schedules.
“I spent an hour and 34 minutes on the phone with a veteran yesterday, helping them get that done,” she said Friday. “It’s another advancement in technology for our veterans. People say they can use a phone or an iPad — yes, but there’s no one there to help them with that. Here they can get that help.”
Since December, Burke said she knows of nine veterans who have moved to the Greenwood area. Two families told her the local veterans center was part of what helped them decide on Greenwood as their new home.
“WCTel stepped up to the plate for us and provided everything for this,” Burke said.
Dr. Ruth Mustard, associate director of nursing care for the VA in Columbia, said telemedicine options were available to veterans before the COVID-19 pandemic, but office closures and stay-at-home recommendations accelerated the implementation of telehealth options. She said this center should help veterans avoid long travel times and poor-quality internet connections at home.