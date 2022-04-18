When the lights go out unexpectedly, crews kick into gear to find the problem and fix it.
These lineworkers have a dangerous job, handling and maintaining the infrastructure that brings electricity to area homes. Each year on this day, utility companies pay respect to the jobs these lineworkers do.
James Cohen, who has been a lineman for about 35 years and works for Greenwood CPW, said he likes to leave customers satisfied with their service. Restoring power when a storm, downed tree or other damage knocks it out feels like a job well done, he said.
“I had no idea I was going to end up at a utility, but it has been rewarding,” he said. “Anybody thinking about going into it, go for it. It’s a great field to be in. You have a wide variety of things you can go into.”
Typical days are a normal eight hours for linemen, but they work long days when storms hit that damage the power infrastructure, said Adam Hedden, CPW’s electric department director.
“They come in even when they’re not on call, because they know they’re needed,” he said. “They work so hard, it doesn’t matter what the conditions are as long as it’s safe.”
Greg Poore, who also has 35 years as a lineworker, said keeping safe in this sometimes dangerous line of work involves following all safety rules, wearing protective equipment and keeping watch for his fellow workers. There’s an adrenaline rush when responding to storms, he said, but the other great feeling from the job is passing on his knowledge as a veteran lineman to the newer workers.
“A lot of people don’t realize we’re out there in the rain, sleet and snow,” he said. “We respond, we’re there.”
For 33 years, David Trazik has helped Duke keep the power flowing. He got into the utilities business after watching a crew restoring power during a storm outside his house — he always enjoyed working outside, and thought it would make for good work.
“It’s rewarding, getting people’s power back on,” he said. “Nobody realizes or appreciates their power until the lights are out, including me.”
Trazik said there’s an adrenaline rush that comes with responding to a storm, and that lineworkers keep a close eye on each other to ensure their safety on the job. People may sometimes think all it takes is the flip of a switch to get power back on, but he said it’s often an involved process.
“We think of our line service workers in the most challenging of circumstances,” said Theo Lane, district manager for Duke, “but what we sometimes fail to realize is how often they roll out in the middle of the night for routine work.”