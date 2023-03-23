The members of Greenwood's horticulture crew pose alongside the newest topiary, a peacock whose tail will wrap around a three-tier raised bed when on display. From left, Brooke Smith, Malcolm Pitman, Diana Fetters, Tracy Anderson, April Hodge, Xavier Jones and Jimmy McInville.
The small feathers that make up the peacock topiary's face were stamped out using a shape-cutter from a craft store that featured a leaf template, but Jimmy McInville said it was perfect for cutting out these delicate feathers.
Despite the chill outside, Greenwood's greenhouses are still warm and lush.
Inside the Phoenix Street greenhouses, flowers are blooming and lush sphagnum moss covers the metal frames of Greenwood's iconic topiaries. A tiger nearly as tall as the greenhouse sits beside a flying pig, a monarch butterfly, a mermaid towering alongside a decorated elephant — and the latest addition to the topiaries, a proud peacock.
These topiaries combine engineering to construct their frames, horticultural expertise in layering the landscape fabric, moss, plants and flowers, as well as the creativity to see all these elements blended together. The creative process pays off when crowds see the verdant topiaries during the S.C. Festival of Flowers.
When the old swan topiary lost its sponsorship years ago, horticulturalist Jimmy McInville saw an opportunity.
"Why don't we just totally recreate it," he said. "We've had several people who said, why don't we have a peacock?"
They shortened the swan's neck, removed its lifted wings, and draped landscape fabric layered with moss to create the tail. A raised, fanned-out tail would have required too much structural support, so instead McInville pictured letting the tail drape down and wrap around one of the three-tiered flower beds the city has.
"What's going to give us the colors we want? Well, the verbenas," McInville said.
Verbenas bloom year-round and give the gem tones they're looking for in the tail. For the feathers along the body and neck, McInville cut out feather shapes from sheets of palm fibers and shingled them in feather-like layers. For the small feathers along the bird's head, he found a punch-cutting tool at a craft store that cuts out leaf shapes that can double as feathers.
"It's those little things that make it," he said.
McInville loves the creative process of working on these living sculptures, and seeing the come to fruition from a far-fetched idea to a topiary everyone will be able to enjoy.
"I think it's easy for us to forget just how spectacular these things are," said horticulture supervisor Diana Fetters. "We see them every day."
Greenwood is hosting the America in Bloom symposium in the fall, bringing the national community pride and horticulture-focused organization to the Upstate and Lakelands for their annual event. Greenwood received a four out of five in its first year participating in AIB and was awarded a national award for its topiary displays.
Fetters said the horticulture crews are working hard to plan an exceptional, extended display this year to impress the AIB judges.
The horticulture crew has two new members to help keep Greenwood looking great. Malcolm Pitman is originally from Milwaukee, but moved to South Carolina in 2012, and to Hodges in 2018, where he's been farming. He previously worked at his grandfather's landscaping company but has been a stay-at-home dad while tending their property for a few years.
Now, with his children in school, he was looking for a job that put his skills to use. He studied landscape horticulture and has a passion for tending to plants and watching them grow.
Hired about two months ago, working for the horticulture crew is April Hodge's first job. Her father is Greenwood Shop Superintendent Mike Hodge, who has worked for the city for years.
"I knew this could be a great place to work, starting at 22," April said.
She loves tending to the young plants before they go out to the gardens or topiaries, and has been learning about how the topiary frames are built, along with how to propagate clippings of plants.
