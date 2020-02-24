For a quarter-century, the Greater Greenwood United Ministry has been bringing people together who share a love of Christ in order to do mission work in their own backyard.
On Friday evening, two floors above the South Main Baptist Church basement where the ministry was founded, volunteers and organizers from the group’s history gathered to celebrate how far their work has brought the group. When the group was first dreamed up in 1995, its would-be first executive director, Toni Ross, was on the steering committee that looked into other communities’ ministries and what services they were able to provide.
“We had a lot of people in need in Greenwood, but not every one met the criteria for the services that were already here,” she said. “This needed to be a place that represented the church where people could go for help.”
As work began on organizing efforts to start the ministry’s free clinic, Ross took over directing a ministry with about $2,000 at its disposal and, by the end of its first year, 17 churches involved. Today, the GGUM represents nearly 70 churches.
Dr. Gary Goforth, who moved to Greenwood in 1994 and was working at Self Regional Medical Center, was pulled into early conversations about organizing a free clinic.
“We recognized that there were a lot of people in town that didn’t have health insurance and were dealing with chronic health issues,” he said. “They were going to the ER and being admitted, which is an incredibly expensive way to get treatment.”
ER visits were putting a burden on patients with exorbitant bills and crowding the ER with patients who didn’t need emergency treatment, so Goforth said it was a win-win to get the hospital involved in helping push this free clinic. Soon, the hospital and area doctors were providing equipment, volunteering their time and, at times, donating samples of medication.
“You get together people who have a common interest,” he said. “The thought was, we’re going to do mission work right here in Greenwood.”
So the work was done. Dozens of volunteers worked late hours in the clinic every Thursday night, and in 1995 the ministry’s clinic served 575 people.
Dan Flint, who took over the executive director role in 2001, got to work alongside the others to keep the momentum, starting a crisis ministry, expanding the dental clinic, providing better pharmaceutical services and chronic illness care.
“With all the volunteers and people who worked at the free medical clinic, I came out of 25 years of working in the commercial management and this all-volunteer organization worked incredibly well,” Flint said. “With volunteers, the people who want to be there are going to be there.”
Volunteers are the lifeblood of all the ministry does, Ross said. In 2019 there were volunteers who logged as many as 400 hours working to serve people in need.
In the six years that current Executive Director Rosemary Bell has been with the ministry, it has provided more than a third of $1 million in crisis aid to people, along with budget coaching, food pantry services, job and resume assistance, free eyeglasses and vision screenings and other critical services. Current clinic Coordinator Donna Trapp said the clinic provided medical services valued at $1.5 million last year, and has expanded services to McCormick and Saluda.
“Only God, only faith, only obedience,” Bell said after Friday’s celebration, “it’s the faith of so many people, brought together. You don’t get into this ministry without having a heart for people who love the Lord.”