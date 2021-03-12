Hundreds of people descended upon Main Street in Uptown Greenwood to get fresh air and food from food truck vendors lined up between Oak and Maxwell avenues.
“We couldn’t have asked for better weather,” Uptown Manager Lara Hudson said.
The event – dubbed Food Truck Eats on Main Street – brought food trucks to the parking lot along Main Street between Oak and Maxwell. Thursday’s food offerings consisted of Taconmadre Mexican, The Rolling Dough Co., The Pound Cake Man, Lobster Dogs, Everything Egg Roll, Fast Daddy’s Burgers and BBQ, Pita Perfect and Common Pops.
One Eyed Donkey, a food truck from ji-roz of Greenville, was slated to be on hand Thursday but problems with its truck forced its cancellation. Pita Perfect, who is set up at Corley’s Market and Grill at lunch time Tuesday to Saturday, was added at the last minute to fill the One Eyed Donkey’s place, Hudson said.
Beginning at 4:30 – an hour before the food trucks opened – lines were forming in front of trucks. One of the longest lines was in front of the Everything Egg Roll — by Wakefield’s Catering Services LLC of Greenville.
“Last time we weren’t able to get anything,” Erin Rucker said. “I’m ready.”
Rucker along with her friends, Boo Dean and Hannah Lyles, were joining the end of the line for the specialized egg rolls. They said during the previous food truck event, the egg roll truck ran out of food before they were next in line.
The line for egg rolls extended from the back of the truck to the windows of Sweet Teas Children’s Boutique and then back toward Main Street. Next door at the Lobster Dogs truck, the lines were just as long.
People in line for lobster rolls said they had waited an hour before nearing the truck to place their orders.
“I don’t know if I’ll get any food,” Tessa Moore said while pushing her grandson, Owen Forrester.
Moore said they enjoyed being out but the city might have to rethink how it sets up the next food truck event.
“They are going to have to expand,” Moore said.
Howard’s on Main was rocking with Ashby and Keller playing “Operator” by Jim Croce while Pope and Bert entertained the long lines in front of Southern Soul on Main with “Sara Smile” by Hall and Oates. Howard’s used its quick service window and serving crowds listening to the music.
Merchants also stayed open longer so patrons could shop later.
“We have had some good walk-in traffic,” Taylor Tucker, manager of Thayer’s Furniture and Gifts, said. “We’ll stay till the last customer leaves.”
Tucker said events like this one bring people to Uptown Greenwood.
DHEC also had a staffer on site to pass out literature to interested parties. The city placed signs sporadically through the food truck area reminding patrons that there are restaurants open across the street. Buffalo Grill and T.W. Boons are on the other side of Main Street.
“We know that people were anxious to get out,” Hudson said. “People are happy. We have music. You couldn’t ask for a better event.”
Hudson said they would like to explore having similar events once a month or once a quarter.
The event was still rocking at 7:30 p.m. It was scheduled to end at 7 p.m.
At 6:30 p.m., Chris Reeder, owner of Fat Daddy’s BBQ and the Fast Daddy’s food trailer, was dealing with long lines at his food trailer and a restaurant flooded with customers down the road.
The parking lot at the Hampton Place shopping center, where Fat Daddy’s is located, was filled with cars. As he jumped in his truck, he excitedly said: “Isn’t it great to have this problem again.”