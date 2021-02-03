A room of 25 community stakeholders heard an update on Greenwood Together’s economic development efforts.
To begin Tuesday’s meeting, attendees heard from executives from Lonza after the company’s announcement of a new $53.7 million capital investment in its Greenwood operations.
“Greenwood was chosen because of its tremendous asset: its people,” John Davidson, Lonza Greenwood’s head of site, said.
Travis Dover, vice president of operations at Lonza, said there was a tremendous demand for immune health products which is included in Lonza’s production in Greenwood.
Lonza’s investment announcement is the single highest capital investment announcement since Tejian’s capital investment announcement in 2016, Greenwood County economic development director James Bateman said.
Stakeholders also heard from Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Barbara Ann Heegan on her organization’s efforts in economic development.
Heegan said the Chamber has engaged two consulting firms — Economic Leadership and Creative EDC — to help develop a workforce strategic plan.
“This plan will build upon recent workforce evaluations and the region’s positive momentum toward developing a high-quality workforce with the education and training resources to support it,” Heegan said.
She said staff from the two firms will be reaching out to stakeholders to schedule focus groups and phone interviews to get input on these issues. Heegan also shared the Chamber’s vision.
“I am recommending a five-year program in which public and private sector businesses invest in local economic development efforts to help fill existing jobs and create new jobs,” Heegan said.
The Chamber hopes to accomplish this by addressing two areas: workforce development and supporting the county’s transportation infrastructure efforts.
Uptown Greenwood Manager Lara Hudson, who works on small business recruitment and retention for the City of Greenwood, said she is working on a comprehensive building inventory. She said she has had two meetings with potential restaurants about locating in Greenwood.
Bateman said there continues to be interest in the North Greenwood Industrial Park spec building. He said the county has seen $179.5 million in capital investment since July 1, resulting in 30 new jobs over four projects.
He also said the county’s public transportation plan will have a public meeting at the council meeting on Feb. 16. Council approved a resolution to start the SCDOT grant application for the project on Jan. 5.