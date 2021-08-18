A 14-year-old from Greenwood is using her national title to advocate against childhood bullying.
Margaret Turner, who was crowned Miss Junior High School America in June, is raising awareness of bullying prevention through the platform “Building Respect and Values for Everyone” or B.R.A.V.E. It is the official national platform and anti-bullying campaign of the Miss Jr. High, High School, and Collegiate America Organization.
Margaret said she experienced bullying “face-to-face” and through electronic communication when she was in seventh grade.
“I know what it’s like and when I go to classrooms to talk with students about bullying, I can be very empathetic,” Margaret said. “My experiences with bullying prompted me to create my very own app, MySidekick.”
The app is web-based and you can find it online at sidekick.mobi.
Turner said the app allows a space for people to share about being bullied and about “times when they were brave.” They can share anonymously or by name if they so choose.
“I think of it as a virtual shoulder to lean on,” Turner said.
Margaret, a ninth-grader at Cambridge Academy in Greenwood, is a daughter of Drs. John and Jennifer Turner, who are both dentists.
Margaret has competed in pageants since age 7 and danced since age 2. The competition dance team she’s with, part of Shock Dance Center in Mauldin, performed during a half-time show for the Harlem Globetrotters.
She won the Little Miss South Carolina Pageant in 2015 and she was a princess alongside a young woman who won Miss Junior High School America in 2018.
Margaret represented South Carolina last year in the Miss Junior High School America pageant and finished in the top five contestants, according to her mother.
Margaret was eligible to compete in the pageant once more, but she can only represent a given state title once. However, the state of New York had an available state title, Jennifer Turner said, and Margaret was named Miss New York Junior High School America 2021.
Before going on stage or into an interview, Margaret said she has to mentally “get in the zone.”
“I love getting to know the others you are competing with and the judges,” Margaret said. “My advice for making a good first impression is to always smile and make eye contact. Compliment someone on something, too.”
A press release from the pageant organization notes Margaret is an honor roll student and Duke TIP Scholar. In middle school she was named a science fair winner and a South Carolina Independent School Association State Dance Competition Winner.
Margaret is also a recipient of the Presidential Volunteer Gold Service Award for six consecutive years.
She is an award-winning competitive dancer who has received national scholarships and a national championship. She was also selected for a summer 2021 intensive training program at a New York City dance school, but that got put on hold because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The Miss High School America Scholarship Pageant Organization was started in 2009 to provide junior high, high school and collegiate contestants an opportunity to compete in a national level scholarship pageant and to provide personal and professional opportunities for young women, according to a press release from the pageant organization.
The release cites that the Miss High School America Pageant Organization, partnered with the Livingston Foundation, has awarded more than $350,000 in cash scholarships to national winners during the last 12 years.
Each national winner is awarded a prize package totaling more than $100,000 in scholarships, travel, wardrobe, photoshoots and prizes each year.
“My reign will be for a year,” Margaret said. “It will be packed with travel and photoshoots and presentations about my platform. I get to travel with two other national winners. We get to travel internationally.”