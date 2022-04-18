Mock welding torch in hand, 14-year-old Yasir Bagwell stood with a virtual reality helmet on his head that looked like a welding helmet as he touched the torch to a plastic piece, mimicking welding them together.
Inside of the helmet, the virtual reality simulation showed him welding two pieces of metal together, as he tried to line up the tip of the torch with the highlighted spots he was supposed to weld. It was tricky at first, but soon he got a handle on steadying his hand.
Teens got to try out that and several other industry jobs in virtual simulations Thursday afternoon at the Boys and Girls Club of the Lakelands. Be Pro Be Proud SC is an initiative to show off some skilled-labor jobs spearheaded by the Associated Industries of South Carolina Foundation and state Department of Employment and Workforce.
Officials with Be Pro Be Proud brought a 53-foot, 18-wheel trailer truck to the Boys and Girls Club of the Lakelands, packed with simulators to show off some of these jobs.
“One of the things the Boys and Girls Club does is career development,” said Sabrina Miller, local Boys and Girls Club executive director. “I think it’s a tremendous opportunity for them.”
Thursday’s job fair was a partnership between the Boys and Girls Club, area workforce development officials and Piedmont Technical College. Ann Skinner, workforce development specialist with the Upper Savannah Council of Governments, said this small job fair and bringing the simulation out was a warmup for an event at Piedmont Tech in the fall.
“People are looking for hourly wage, work-life balance, they’re looking to do things that are valuable to their community,” she said.
The simulators, all housed within the truck’s trailer, let the teens who came out experience driving a tractor trailer, operating a forklift or excavator and several other industry jobs.
“It’s an opportunity to expose some of the young ones to different career opportunities, and I think Be Pro Be Proud is the perfect option for that,” said Rusty Denning, vice president of economic development and continuing education at Piedmont Tech. “A lot of things they’re simulating in the trailer are things we have on campus.”
The plan in the fall is to bring the Be Pro Be Proud trailer to Piedmont Tech to allow young people to try out simulations, then tour the school and see the facilities where they can learn how to really do those jobs. Denning said they’ll also be able to speak with instructors who have practical experience with these careers.
Inside, Peyton Daniels was sitting behind the wheel of a virtual forklift, while beside her 12-year-old Kaleb Gilchrist was guiding an excavator’s bucket into the ground on a screen.
His simulator put him in a raised seat with the excavator’s controls before him, and his view on large screens in front of him.
As he pushed the excavator’s arm too far down into the ground, the simulator pushed his seat back to show he had gone too far. When guiding the bucket toward a dump truck, he hit the side, and the bucket came off.
“It was very reactive,” Gilchrist said. “Whatever you did in the virtual reality thing happened.”