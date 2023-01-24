State ORS broadband office Deputy Director Mike Herzberger said he thinks with federal and state funds coming for broadband expansion, he thinks Greenwood will see 100% coverage throughout the county in the next few years.
State Office of Regulatory Staff broadband, communications and safety Chief Tom Allen spoke about the office's latest efforts to bolster broadband service throughout the state Monday at a VisionGreenwood broadband task force meeting.
Broadband is still a priority for local legislators and the state, with South Carolina setting aside $400 million for broadband expansion and billions of dollars slated from the federal government to help get people connected.
On Monday the VisionGreenwood broadband task force met to share updates on efforts to expand broadband service to underserved areas of Greenwood County.
VisionGreenwood is the nonprofit formerly known as the Foundation for a Greater Greenwood County. In 2021, its leaders switched focus to help explore and find ways to expand broadband service and partnered with a digital mapping company to do internet speed tests and map the data throughout the county.
During that project, VisionGreenwood signed a memorandum of understanding with the state Office of Regulatory Service’s broadband office to cooperate on efforts to gather relevant data need to apply for grant funds. State Sen. Billy Garret serves as chairman of the VisionGreenwood broadband task force, and on Monday he said he hopes Greenwood can tap into the about $200 million that remains of the $400 million the state has set aside for broadband programs.
“Our goal has been, since day one, providing internet connection for every student,” Garrett said.
Mike Herzberger, deputy director of the ORS’s broadband office, said their digital equity office was born in 2022 to help manage the funds coming in from the federal Digital Equity Act, which provides $2.75 billion across thee grant programs. He said every six months, the state updates digital maps and databases that provide information on the state of broadband and areas that still need investment throughout the state.
Data the FCC compiles and the state uses to assess broadband needs is reported by the service providers to the federal government. Herzberger said sometimes there’s need for residents to correct the data these companies report. When he had an issue with his own internet service provider, he checked the state’s maps and found there was another provider offering service to his home. When he called them, they said they did not offer service there, so he petitioned the government to correct the data.
“This is a way of keeping people honest,” he said. “The federal government has a mechanism out there, and we need to start making people aware of it.”
All this data is to help the state secure incoming federal funds. The federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act set aside about $65 billion for broadband, with more than $48 billion being administered by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, Herzberger said.
To compete for some of these funds, South Carolina needs to develop a five-year broadband plan; those data maps are part of the key to tracking how investments in broadband are playing out.
In Greenwood County, the southern portion of the county sees the most need for broadband services. Herzberger said compared to other areas, Greenwood doesn’t have that many pockets of need left. He felt confident given the state and federal dollars coming in that Greenwood will see service everywhere by the time the federal government requires its funded construction to be done, in 2026.
“VisionGreenwood wants to put the spotlight on the need in our community,” said Kay Self, executive director of VisionGreenwood. “We want to make sure our students are connected.”
