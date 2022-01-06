Some angels feed the hungry.
South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond named the Greenwood Soup Kitchen one of 15 Angels of 2021.
Angel status honors represent organizations that exemplify charitable giving in South Carolina. Representatives from all organizations received a plaque and recognition from Hammond.
Greenwood Soup Kitchen Ministry Inc. achieved a 99.0% rating of expenditures that went toward program services, the highest in the state.
“We were pretty happy about that,” Soup Kitchen chairman Norm Fawcett said Wednesday. He reported in a letter that the rating is a result of working entirely with volunteers and not paying fundraisers to solicit gifts. Donations go to acquiring food and supplies.
The Soup Kitchen provides 100-120 meals daily, up to nearly 28,000 meals over the year, he said.
“Greenwood is a very, very giving community,” he said.
The Angels were selected by review of financial reports submitted annually to the Secretary of State’s Office, as well as by nominations from the public. To be selected as an Angel, the charity must have devoted 80% or more of its total expenditures to charitable programs, be in existence for three or more years, make good use of volunteer services, receive minimal funding from grants, have a significant presence in South Carolina and be in compliance with the South Carolina Solicitation of Charitable Funds Act.
Each year the Secretary of State’s Office attempts to showcase Angels with diverse missions from several areas across the state.
The soup kitchen continues to provide meals for take-out. Fawcett said in-house dining has been closed for 18 months — since COVID-19 struck the area.
It planned to reopen, then delta hit, then omicron. He said nobody knows when it’s going to end. Fawcett said the priority is the safety of the volunteers and guests.
In addition to honoring 15 Angels, Hammond released the 2020-21 Wise Giving Report in October as part of International Charity Fraud Awareness Week. The report provides wise giving tips for donors and includes data from professional solicitor contracts and joint financial reports filed with the Secretary of State’s Office.
Furthermore, the Wise Giving Report includes the 2021 Give Smart Watch List, which names 10 charities that reported spending less than 40% of their expenses on charitable programs, or that refused to comply with the filing requirements of the Solicitation of Charitable Funds Act.
In addition to reviewing the 2020-21 Wise Giving Report, charitable donors may research charities registered in South Carolina by visiting the Secretary of State’s website at sos.sc.gov.
To review a charitable organization, select the Charities Search feature to learn a charity’s total revenue, program expenses, total expenses, net assets, and fundraiser costs. The website even calculates the percentage of total expenses the charity has devoted to its program services. You may also call the Division of Public Charities at 888-CHARITI (242-7484) or send an email to charities@sos.sc.gov for information.
If donors have concerns about a charitable organization, professional fundraiser or raffle, they can file a confidential complaint with the Secretary of State’s Office by using the online Charitable Solicitation Complaint Form.