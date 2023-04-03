Sloan Griffin Jr., owner of Ideal Shoe Shop on Phoenix Street, worked with Augusta Veterans Affairs Hospital’s Dr. Lisa Maddox to develop and patent shoes to correct discrepancies in limb length, intended to help people with a disability or wear prosthetic legs.
Sloan Griffin Jr., owner of Ideal Shoe Shop on Phoenix Street, worked with Augusta Veterans Affairs Hospital’s Dr. Lisa Maddox to develop and patent shoes to correct discrepancies in limb length, intended to help people with a disability or wear prosthetic legs.
With Dr. Lisa Maddox's experience as a physical medicine and rehabilitation doctor, Greenwood shoemaker and disabled veteran Sloan Griffin Jr. helped develop and patent shoes to help people with legs of differing lengths.
A disabled veteran from Greenwood worked with his veterans affairs doctor to develop the patent on shoes intended to help people living with a certain disability.
Sloan Griffin Jr. took over running the Ideal Shoe Shop on Pressley Street from his father, who founded the business. Griffin calls shoe making and leather work a hobby; he’s a retired Army and National Guard veteran, having served in the Army 24 years.
Griffin was going to the Charlie Norwood Veterans Affairs Medical Center for treatment of a chronic leg injury, where he met Dr. Lisa Maddox. As a physical medicine and rehabilitation specialist who served in military intelligence in the Army for two years, Maddox and Griffin connected with one another quickly.
Maddox retired from the VA hospital in 2019, but while there she worked with people who had conditions that resulted in a loss of strength or mobility and were in need of rehabilitation. She uses a wheelchair and prosthetic legs, after having her left leg amputated years ago.
“Me and her, we just hit it off,” Griffin said. “When amputees come home, or anyone with a disability where their legs is too short, they can’t just switch into a bedroom shoe.”
People typically use shoe lifts to adjust when they have one leg shorter than another, but these are often inserted into a shoe like an insole, strapped to the bottom of the shoe or they wear a custom shoe with and integrated lift.
“I’m not the typical doctor, I like to talk,” Maddox said with a laugh. “I talk with my patients and find out about their lives, that’s how I found out Sloan was a cobbler.”
Maddox said her mind is always teeming with ideas. She’s often coming up with solutions for problems she and others she knows encounter — she’s previously teased out ideas for a salad container that dispenses a controllable amount of dressing from a separate container, a line of dolls intended to inspire girls to go into STEM through an online race car developing game, breathable bags that contain the smell of sweaty gym clothes while letting them dry and a system to protect wheelchairs when loaded into an airplane as cargo.
She’d heard complaints from patients with leg-length discrepancies that they didn’t have comfortable house shoes.
“When people get home, they typically want to kick off their shoes,” she said. “People with leg-length discrepancies wear shoes with lifts attached to them, or custom shoes with lifts. When they get home, they either just leave them on, or they take them off and practically hop around the house because they’re leaning so much to one side.”
Griffin was happy to take on the challenge of meeting this need. He picked up three shoes at three different price points, and built out custom soles on them, documenting every step of the way. The idea behind their invention is to provide a shoe with a pocket within the sole to allow for an insert. This allows wearers to try out different sole heights easily, with inserts made out of featherweight material that provides support and height without adding much weight.
“I took my time on it because I really had to write it all down for the patent application,” Griffin said.
Maddox contacted her prosthetist in Orlando, who connected her with his patent attorney. She sent him initial drawings of the idea, wrote out the basic concept and expanded on it with Griffin’s notes and insight.
The pair submitted their nine-page patent application in August 2020 and received the patent last week.
Griffin and Maddox hope to flesh out the idea to produce these shoes. They want to be able to hire veterans in need of help to make the shoes, which Maddox calls “slip-ups” and “flip-ups,” after slippers and flip-flops.
“It’s a hobby for me, I love it. My dad started this store, and I’m still here doing it,” Griffin said. “I know my stuff, I may not have the paperwork of being a foot doctor, but I’ve been working with the way people walk and fixing their shoes for them for years.”
