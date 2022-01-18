Although the cold kept marchers at bay, nothing was going to stop Greenwood civil groups from gathering to honor the memory and legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
Foregoing the usual march through Uptown, Dream Builders and other groups gathered at Morris Chapel Baptist Church to hear guest speakers discuss the ongoing efforts to fight for racial equality, following in King’s footsteps.
Bishop Oliver McCray opened the event, recalling the importance of the quarter-million people gathered on Aug. 28, 1963, to hear King give his “I Have a Dream” speech that would influence the federal government to push for more racial equality.
McCray asked attendees to embody Christ-like values, as King did. King reached out to touch and help the disenfranchised as Jesus reached out to heal those afflicted with leprosy, McCray said.
“You were a leper. You were disenfranchised; you were put in a place where no one else could be except people that had your disease,” McCray said. “There’s no difference in people that are lepers and people who have been disenfranchised because of the color of their skin.”
Lane Riley, a member of the Greenwood Racial Justice League, shared some of the lessons she is learning as she explores her role in creating a more equitable society.
“It’s kind of embarrassing to say, but I was raised to be colorblind,” she said. “I thought voter suppression and racial injustice were issues Dr. King had resolved, issues we had solved.”
She said her privilege as a white person is that she gets to learn about racism instead of experiencing it firsthand. She said hundreds of bills were introduced nationwide last year that would restrict voter access. Citing the American Civil Liberties Union, she said a quarter of Black Americans don’t have a government-issued ID, limiting their voting access in voter ID states.
“This is white supremacy,” she said.
The Racial Justice League, she said, encourages voter access and pushes people to register to vote. She advised attendees of Monday’s event to help others register and get to the polls on election day. The RJL meets on the second and fourth Mondays each month, at 6:30 p.m. on the second Monday and 6 p.m. on the fourth, at 1310 E. Cambridge St.
The Rev. James Thompson spoke about seeing the freedom rides of the civil rights movement along with the violence of that era. He visited the important sites of King’s life and knows that his work is not yet done.
“We’ve all got a part in this fight for freedom and for liberty,” Thompson said. “We’ve got to free our minds, we’ve got to open up our hearts and we’ve got to find spiritual will that King did, spiritual will in spite of what’s been going on.”
As a white man, Phillip Dennis said his perspective seemed a dime a dozen. Many white men regularly give their views on race and politics. But he said to the crowd that the legacies of white supremacy — voter suppression and police violence — are problems that white people must take action to correct.
“Honest, difficult conversations themselves are work — a necessary part of the work we’re trying to do,” he said. “Because it’s these conversations that change hearts and minds.”
Donald Burton, president of Dream Builders, wrapped the event up. He urged people to run for public office and challenge longstanding local politicians. He asked people to learn more about the history of racism and to recognize how it affects the present day.
He said he wants to see conversation instead of confrontation, and quoting Martin Luther King III, he said there will be “no celebration without legislation” — that we can celebrate King’s victories once the advocacy work shows results.