Fujifilm will sell its Highway 246 facilities to an investment company, then lease some of the buildings back to continue part of its operations, including manufacture of the QuickSnap disposable cameras.
Hours before Fujifilm announced 400 job would be eliminated with the closure of four of its Greenwood plants, Greenwood County officials were working with company executives to figure out next steps.
Monday marked the final stage of the plant closures Fuji announced July 1, 2021. Although the company initially expected to close all manufacturing sites in Greenwood to move operations to other facilities, Fuji is retaining its QuickSnap manufacturing, its front office, the distribution center and its print services.
The morning of the closure’s announcement, former County Council Chairman Steve Brown and Economic Development Director James Bateman were sitting down with President of Fujifilm Manufacturing USA Todd Croker.
“They didn’t have all the answers on what their corporate strategy was on real estate,” Bateman said. “Their first focus was their people and how they’re assisting them.”
About 420 workers would be put out of a job over the course of about 18 months, as the plants closed in four phases. Those displaced workers needed options, and the county was ready to help them find work. These were high-demand employees with years of experience and training, but some would be retiring when they received their severance packages.
Retaining this talent was critical, Bateman said. He worked with Fujifilm USA Director of Human Resources Todd Dalton to get an understanding of what employees needed help. Bateman said he was given updates on employees, the jobs they’re in, and a list of job descriptions he was able to provide to prospective companies looking to move to Greenwood, as well as local industries seeking to hire.
“Fuji has enabled us to communicate with prospective employers what opportunity there was for this newly available workforce in Greenwood,” Bateman said. “I’ve got those job descriptions from Fuji that I can share with them.”
At the same time Fuji announced its closures, the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce, county government and the newly formed Greenwood Together had begun to focus on workforce development. Cathy Miller, interim Chamber president, said the announcement hit at just the right time for the chamber to help.
“The timing of that was pretty good, because then when we learned about the Fuji closure and some of the employees being displaced we partnered with Mr. Croker and his team,” Miller said. “We’ve organized four job fairs to retain and relocate Fuji employees displaced by the closures. We probably have 12 of our larger employees in the county participating in this.”
Those four job fairs featured Fujifilm-only portions, so employees who would be losing their jobs in the closures could have exclusive access to local employers. The chamber worked alongside the Upper Savannah Council of Governments, the state technical college system, Greenwood County School District 50, Piedmont Technical College and the state chamber of commerce on these job fairs.
Since the announcement, Fuji has been working toward selling its entire campus along Highway 246 to Phoenix Investors. The Wisconsin-based firm will lease back more than 1.1 million square feet across five facilities to Fuji, while the remaining 1.6 million square feet in seven facilities will be available for lease to other companies.
Bateman said since the announcement, the economic development office has been giving tours of those facilities to prospective tenants that might lease the space. The county is submitting those spaces to the state commerce department, so companies requesting information on possible sites will hear about this Greenwood real estate.
“When the sale closes, they’ve got a high demand for that space,” Bateman said. “This is the highest concentration of available square footage in the state right now.”
Another matter to clean up — Greenwood County sold methane gas collected at its landfill and sold it to Fujifilm to fuel boilers in its facilities. Now with many of Fuji’s facilities closing, the county is preparing to seek bids for other local industries that might purchase that methane. Bateman said the existing lines running to the Fuji sites could be an asset for new tenants seeking to lease those facilities from Phoenix Investors.
