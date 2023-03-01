Greenwood is vying for grant dollars to help improve wastewater systems in a neighborhood beside the old Brewer school.
At Monday’s city council meeting, City Manager Julie Wilkie told council the city was applying for a Community Development Block Grant for $750,000 to improve sewer service for about 78 homes. The CDBG grants are issued by the state Department of Commerce, with the funds coming from the federal Housing and Urban Development department.
The grant would require a 10% match from the city, and the city is acting as a municipal agent for Greenwood Metropolitan District, which operates the wastewater system. If awarded, the grant would fund improvements to the sewer along Central Avenue, North Hospital Street, Brewer Avenue and New Street.
Council also had second reading on adopting new international codes, including property maintenance and fire codes. These ordinances would adopt the newest revisions of these codes, along with some “fill-in-the-blank” specifics detailing city fines and procedures, Wilkie said.
These property codes include restricting “temporary coverings,” which include tarps, to 90 days of use before being considered a public nuisance. Based on concerns from code enforcement officials and residents, this restriction is intended to limit the use of tarps to cover storage on porches, carports and long-term roof coverings.
The coverings amendment gives code enforcement officials discretion to issue a permit for a limited time based on the damage to a structure so that there’s leniency in fringe cases.
Aside from a fee structure for violations, the newly adopted codes also reinstate a criminal penalty option enforcement officials can use in the case of repeated, severe code violations.
Greenwood also took a step closer to repealing a development reimbursement the city offered for years. In March 2022, the city and Greenwood CPW took their first step to removing this incentive, which reimbursed developers for work done on residential sewer lines. The reimbursement reduced from $1,300 to $650 per lot, with $250 coming from the city and the remainder from CPW.
On Monday, city council unanimously approved second reading of removing that reimbursement program, which served to incentivize development, but officials feel is no longer needed. If approved on third reading, the ordinance would go into effect April 1. CPW has already notified developers.
The city needed to fill a seat on the city-county Board of Zoning Appeals, which reviews all zoning appeals and petitions. Former city council member James Jones was on the board but left when he lost his seat to council member Robert Dean.
Jones went on to join the city-county planning commission, and on Tuesday council voted to appoint Bishop Oliver McCray of Morris Chapel Baptist Church to fill the BZA seat.
“Thank you for even considering me, and I want to thank Johnathan Bass, Ms. Boles and Julie for all your work — the whole council,” McCray said.
Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.