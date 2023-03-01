Greenwood is vying for grant dollars to help improve wastewater systems in a neighborhood beside the old Brewer school.

At Monday’s city council meeting, City Manager Julie Wilkie told council the city was applying for a Community Development Block Grant for $750,000 to improve sewer service for about 78 homes. The CDBG grants are issued by the state Department of Commerce, with the funds coming from the federal Housing and Urban Development department.

