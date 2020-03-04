In celebration of March as Youth Art Month, The Arts Center of Greenwood and The Museum of Greenwood are teaming up for a fifth year to host a youth block party and youth art show, featuring works from students in Greenwood School District 50.
An opening reception, with food and refreshments at the Arts Center and The Museum is from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Selected works from Greenwood School District 50 elementary schools are on display at The Museum, 106 Main St., in Greenwood through April 4. Selected works from District 50 middle and high school students are on display through March 20 at The Arts Center, 120 Main St.