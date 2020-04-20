The Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce has launched a new Virtual Business to Business (B2B) initiative to assist business owners and professionals.
The new program — Amplify. Market. Promote. (AMP) — is designed to allow business owners and professionals to create connections that will amplify their reach within the community, market their products and services, and promote themselves and any current offers or promotions, all while providing a no-cost collaborative virtual experience facilitated by the Chamber.
“In this time of crisis, we can all benefit from coming together to share ideas, market ourselves and our services, and expand our existing relationships,” Chamber President & CEO Angelle LaBorde said in a prepared statement.
Sessions will be conducted virtually and interested individuals can sign up on the Chamber website at GreenwoodSCChamber.org. Each session will be moderated by a member of the Chamber staff who will help facilitate the collaborative experience. Each session is limited to 20 participants, with one representative per business.
Future AMP calls are scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday and 3 p.m. Thursday.
Register online at GreenwoodSCchamber.org or call the Chamber at 864-223-8431 for information.