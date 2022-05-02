Saying goodbye isn’t always easy.
For Majs. Jason and Angela Hughes with The Salvation Army, it’s all part of the job. Their six-year tenure in Greenwood will end June 19. Their next assignment is to lead a branch in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.
They said they might be the longest-running Salvation Army couple to serve in Greenwood. Assignments usually range from two to five years, Jason said.
Assignments are offered depending on a person’s skills and how long they have been in a location. Jason’s skills are logistics, teaching, public relations and fundraising. Angela’s skills are administration, paperwork, human resources and bookkeeping. They both are ordained as ministers.
In North Carolina, they will serve an eight-county region including the Outer Banks and the coastal regions of the northeastern part of the state. They said the area is more prone to disasters such as hurricanes, therefore, relief efforts might be a larger part of their work.
They both have worked in disaster services and admitted they prefer to help disaster efforts rather than host them.
“It’s not a new hat, but we’ll have to brush off that hat,” Jason said.
Their work with The Salvation Army has taken them all over the Carolinas, including Asheboro, North Carolina, Georgetown and Anderson.
“We’ve been very, very blessed to be in the Carolinas,” Jason said. “We definitely believe God has brought us here. Being in Greenwood was a blessing. … We hope we, in turn, have been a blessing back to the community.”
Blessings have been abundant. One of their accomplishments is helping to develop a foundation to assist students from Ethiopia. The program has brought students to Lander University to continue their studies.
The branch celebrated its centennial of service in Greenwood last year. Also last year, it served up to 12,000 people with its support programs.
The assistance is the result of the local branch having an amazing team, Angela said.
Greenwood is fortunate to have so many nonprofit agencies, they agreed, including Pathway House and the United Way.
Primary services include rent, mortgage, utilities and food assistance which are designed to try to keep people in their homes. The branch also has praise and worship groups and music programs, such as a brass band, such as the band that performed at a Wreaths Across America program in January.
The Salvation Army was started by Methodist ministers in London about 150 years ago. They learned if people were living on the street and hungry, they wouldn’t hear the gospel over the rumbling of their stomachs. They looked at how to address issues.
The answer was basic. If people are homeless, get them back on their own two feet. If they are hungry, feed them. Then, you can teach.
The Hughes recalled the words of St. Francis of Assisi: “Preach the gospel of Jesus Christ, and, if necessary, use words.”
That’s why The Salvation Army does everything it does. It shares God’s love in a practical way, he said. It goes to the focus of soup, service and salvation, Jason said.
For Angela, service in The Salvation Army is a legacy. Both of her parents were officers.
“I grew up moving around as a pastor’s kid.” At first, she said “I would never do it again. I hated moving. God had other plans.”
She didn’t think college was where she needed to be. She became an assistant and started training for two years in 2001. That’s where we met,” she said of Jason.
He did volunteer work in high school and was a member of the JROTC. His unit commander worked with the Interact Club. During one Christmas break, he sent youths to help with a charity event.
Jason said he wasn’t religious, but as he worked with The Salvation Army and other nonprofit groups, he experienced Christian fellowship for the first time. Then, he went every single day.
“There was something going on that I was hungry for. I was just drawn to the Christian atmosphere of love.”
A few months later, he was saved at a spring revival. Then The Salvation Army doors were open and he was there. He worked with a men’s group, youth activities, Sunday school and service projects.
“I had a growing calling in my life to serve Him specifically,” Jason said.
Before working with the service groups, he had looked at a military career and was interested in logistics, a field of managing how resources are acquired, stored and transported.
“God wanted me to do that, but in a different Army,” Jason said.
He and Angela met at officer training and dated for two years. Both were commissioned as Salvation Army officers. A year later, they got married.
Angela said it’s been an adventure. Every site has its own aspect.
“You get new people to love,” she said. She sees kids she used to be with in Raleigh, and she sees how they’ve grown. In Greenwood, she’s seen college students develop.
“It’s neat because you get to meet new people, but every location is different. God gives you strength to meet new people,” Angela said. “When they come to a community, it’s like a new home. As God said, ‘everyone is family.’”
Service in The Salvation Army has even meant worldwide service. Jason recalled going through checkpoints in the early 2000s while serving in Moldova, a former Soviet republic next to Ukraine.
The Salvation Army has branches in 132 countries, including Saudi Arabia and North Korea, Jason said. The agency is welcome for its food and relief programs.
“You can preach a lot by what you do,” he said.
Majs. Alan and Mary Gonzales will succeed the couple. They have been serving overseas in Barcelona, Spain. Jason said they hope to introduce them to the area before he and Angela leave for Elizabeth City.
“It’s the next chapter of our book. ... Wherever we are sent, we are home,” he said.