The Salvation Army began its celebration of 100 years of service to Greenwood on Saturday with concerts by the Greenwood Corps band at Greenwood Community Theatre and a special event in the Uptown courtyard.
Maj. Jason Hughes, with the Greenwood Corps of The Salvation Army, accepted several proclamations from state and local officials and community leaders between the afternoon and evening concerts.
Hughes said it’s more about thanking the people of Greenwood rather than heaping praise mainly upon The Salvation Army for its work.
“The Salvation Army is blessed to be in this community and has been used by the community,” Hughes said. “So, the truth is it’s not really The Salvation Army that should be celebrated. It’s the community. They’ve used The Salvation Army as a tool to make a difference in this community.”
Accepting honors on behalf of The Salvation Army, Hughes walked up to the stage several times as officials read various proclamations.
WCRS Radio’s Anne Eller, a Salvation Army advisory board member, emceed the courtyard event.
Paul Johnson, advisory board chair, and Hughes welcomed those in attendance, and Maj. Melody Coulson of the North and South Carolina Divisional Headquarters read Scripture. Maj. Roger Coulson, also of the North and South Carolina Divisional Headquarters, led the group in prayer.
State Reps. Anne Parks and John McCravy presented a proclamation from the General Assembly.
“A lot of people don’t know that when we do a resolution, it goes into the state history,” Parks said.
McCravy said that, ever since he can remember as a kid, “The Salvation Army was the standard for helping people.”
State Sens. Billy Garrett and Mike Gambrell presented a resolution from the Senate.
“The Salvation Army feeds us spiritually,” Gambrell said. “You could always go talk to The Salvation Army.”
And it was more than just talk, Garrett said.
“For all of these years, instead of talking the talk, they’ve been walking the walk,” he said.
City Councilwoman Patricia Partlow read a proclamation from Mayor Brandon Smith. She told those in attendance, “It’s an honor to have you in our city,” and noted that May 8 was declared Salvation Army Appreciation Day in Greenwood.
Jeff Smith, of the Greenwood County Community Foundation, gave the Community Hero Award, usually reserved for individuals, to the Greenwood Corps.
“I made an executive decision that an organization can be recognized,” Smith jokingly said. “Thank you for your service to the community.”
Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce President Barbara Ann Heegan led a ribbon-cutting and thanked The Salvation Army for “100 years of service to the community.”
Major Angela Hughes and Corps Sgt. Major Pat Blohm cut the cake as the elected officials, community leaders and Salvation Army advisory board members gathered for a group picture.
Eller also presented a proclamation from her radio station, saying that Majors Jason and Angela Hughes are a “winning combination” and are “the secret sauce that make our city so great.”
The Salvation Army of Greenwood has served more than 150,000 people in the past 25 years. The organization has provided more than 150,000 pounds of food in that same time. It has distributed more than 100,000 toys to children for Christmas and has supported national disaster response for a century.
The Salvation Army serves individuals by offering food baskets, clothing and furniture assistance, and has helped people from becoming homeless by paying for rental and mortgage assistance. The Salvation Army also has paid to keep the electricity on for families and individuals in the community.