A day of remembrance and celebration was also tinged with concern Wednesday, as veterans of the American armed services gathered at the Greenwood County Veterans Center.
The annual “Salute to our Veterans” program, hosted by the county veterans service, puts a spotlight on the sacrifice and patriotism of the men and women who have served the country. Rosalind Burke, head of the county’s veterans services, said she was eager to honor the veterans, especially in light of so many canceled events this year because of COVID-19.
But there was also a tone of concern that she and others shared throughout the program.
“Our country is in turmoil, and it is essential we remember the freedom our veterans fought for,” she said. “As the VA, we’re going to keep doing what we do for them.”
As members of the VFW Post 8131 Auxiliary handed out U.S. flags, American Legion Post 20 Chaplain Dan Grubbs started the program with the presentation of colors, Pledge of Allegiance and Louise Robinson singing the national anthem. Mel Stephan gave the invocation before veterans were asked to stand for their branch of the military as a medley of the armed services’ songs played.
VFW Post 8131 Auxiliary’s members set the POW/MIA table before Greenwood High School band director Anthony Gaskin played taps. The guest speaker, retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Chuck Fox, was nearly overwhelmed by being with his fellow veterans.
“I’ve already gotten cold chills just from being here,” he said. “I feel like I’m in a room of very patriotic people who came out on a rainy day in November.”
Fox was wearing his blue flight suit — he said he last wore it in 1991, flying Canadian jets. He said to the dozens in the audience that these challenging, divisive times are not unprecedented. Even when America was in the throes of the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln turned to God for guidance, Fox said.
“I don’t know why in the world we’re so afraid or embarrassed to call on God almighty for answers to our worldly problems,” he said.
Fox railed against socialism and said more needs to be done to address veteran homelessness and mental health problems. He shared remorse for those who served the country that couldn’t celebrate liberty today.
“I often think about those who do not return. I was fortunate,” he said. “He will never sing happy birthday to his kids, or tell his wife he loves her.”
To combat the political shifts he said are causing moral degradation in America, he said veterans need to speak up and share the values that led them to serve.
“Veterans sitting in front of me, we need your voice to remind people of what you fought for,” he said. “You embody the spirit of patriotism in this nation — it’s true.”
In the audience was Robert Gorham, a 93-year-old World War II veteran. When Fox learned Gorham was there, he thanked him for his service, though he acknowledged that gratitude is too small a gesture for those among the Greatest Generation that served.
Gorham, a Navy veteran, served in Okinawa and China. He went to enlist at 16 but had to wait a year before the military would take him.
“When I became 17, I had my daddy promise he would sign for me,” he said. “What (Fox) had to say is what I’ve tried to live all my life.”
Gorham said he tries to share his experience with younger generations and hopes that America’s future won’t come with a diminished military presence.
“We have to remember that God should be first in our lives,” he said.
James Coursey, of the Marine Corps League, said he wished more people would value the service of America’s veterans — the government included.
“I’m just so proud of everyone who served, who wanted to serve,” he said. “I would do it all again at my age if I had to.”