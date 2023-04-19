A Greenwood restaurateur says a Greenwood police officer used excessive force after her restaurant was cited for violating the city’s newly enacted ordinance that prohibits the sale or consumption of alcohol between 2 and 6 a.m. The police department denies the allegation.

Police report that on April 2 an officer noticed a group of five people leaving the Uptown restaurant, Buenavista Latin Café, at 2:35 a.m. The officer reported seeing several people inside around the bar having drinks and watching TV. He continued watching the group until 3 a.m. while waiting for other units.

Contact Kelly Duncan at 864-943-5648 or on Twitter @KellyWriter1993.