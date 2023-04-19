A Greenwood restaurateur says a Greenwood police officer used excessive force after her restaurant was cited for violating the city’s newly enacted ordinance that prohibits the sale or consumption of alcohol between 2 and 6 a.m. The police department denies the allegation.
Police report that on April 2 an officer noticed a group of five people leaving the Uptown restaurant, Buenavista Latin Café, at 2:35 a.m. The officer reported seeing several people inside around the bar having drinks and watching TV. He continued watching the group until 3 a.m. while waiting for other units.
The incident report stated the door to the business was locked and the owner, Niria Juarez, told the officer she had to get the key. She asked her security guard to unlock the door and while doing so, according to the report, the others were seen getting rid of alcohol that was on the bar.
Juarez said as her security guard was opening the door, the officer grabbed him by the arm, pulled him through the crack in the door and pushed him against a glass window.
About this time, a woman who Juarez said is her children’s babysitter, ran out the back door to run after another woman who was scared. Three other people and the security guard were issued a summons and released.
Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin said after reviewing police body cam footage, he did not see where the officer used any type of unnecessary force and said the business was still in violation of the ordinance.
“We want our businesses to succeed, and we want to work with them. This was an hour after they were supposed to be closed,” he said.
Juarez said the first time her business was cited was “an honest mistake,” but said she has found it difficult to get everyone out on time with the new ordinance in place. The reporting officer was the same officer who cited the restaurant the first time. Juarez said during their first encounter, the officer yelled at her and accused her of disrespecting him in Spanish.
Chaudoin noted there are bigger businesses that serve alcohol in Greenwood, but they have been able to abide by the new ordinance, which is the same as the county ordinance, with no problems.
“When she’s the owner, she’s responsible. This is a situation where we’re trying to cut down on DUIs so hopefully this is the last incident we have with them,” he said.
“Do we need to get more organized as a business? Yes. Now we’re just looking into researching and bettering ourselves and making it into a good situation,” Juarez said. “Not all law enforcement are bad and by no means am I bashing our cops, but it was just the excess of force that night.”
Juarez also said the officer fired her security guard the night of the incident while Chaudoin said an officer doesn’t have the power to let an employee go. She also said when they were being booked, they were not fingerprinted, something Chaudoin said he would look into.
Juarez said they are requesting body cam footage, adding that the cameras at the restaurant are cut off at a certain time and were not activated the night of the incident.
