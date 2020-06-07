A Memorial Day miracle took place in Greenwood County when resident Elaine Moore and her husband located a lost puppy in a crate at the bottom of a dark, steep and rocky creek near Lander University on Wilson Street.
“It was dark at the bottom so you couldn’t see it good and every now and then you’d hear this little animal whimper,” Moore said.
Moore and her husband managed to secure the damaged crate with the puppy safely inside.
“It looked like someone had tossed the puppy in the creek,” she said. “It’s kind of sad to think that the puppy may have been down there for a while.”
Moore’s assumptions were correct, because the puppy had been stolen from Amanda Gragg and her husband’s home days prior.
When Gragg’s husband came home from the grocery store, he noticed the front and back patio doors were open and he called the police.
“I wasn’t necessarily concerned about the stuff that they stole, I was more upset about my puppy because he was actually sick at the time and on medication,” Gragg said.
To find their puppy, which they named Oakley, the couple posted a missing animal report with the Humane Society of Greenwood, called around to people who might have spotted their dog and put up a Facebook post asking friends to search for him.
Hope Kalbach, volunteer coordinator at the Humane Society of Greenwood, got an email from a volunteer named Dianne Cosgrave about a puppy her neighbors had found in a creek and had given her to foster. Once Kalbach saw the pictures of the puppy, she thought it looked familiar because she had just reviewed the lost animal reports HSOG receives. Oakley had distinctive features that she also remembered.
Gragg and her husband put in a lost animal report, so Kalbach knew the puppy had owners looking for it. She called Amanda and told her she thought her puppy had been found. She gave her Cosgrave’s number.
Cosgrave had been taking care of the dog for three days, and she even began calling him Oscar. After speaking with Kalbach, she contacted Amanda and they set up a meeting at Panera Bread so she could return Oakley.
“This little dog made it back to its family,” Cosgrave said. “We could have had rain, floods which could have caused it to drown. If someone didn’t listen to it then it could have even died from heat.”
Kalbach said the situation proves the lost and found reports people fill out on Humane Society of Greenwood’s website are instrumental in getting animals back to their owners.
Now 10 weeks old, Gragg said Oakley continues to get bigger and he is as playful as ever.
“It’s kind of neat how everybody worked on it,” Moore said. “It was a nice community effort. We’re happy that everything worked out and that they got their dog back.”