Freddie McClendon says African Americans have faced years of discrimination.
“We’re going to support the black community no matter what,” the 14-year-old said. “We’re all in this together.”
McClendon is one of many who attended the “Justice for George Floyd” protest Saturday afternoon at the Uptown Greenwood fountain. Megan Barnett, the organizer of the protest, said she was unbelievably proud of the community for coming out. She provided free water and snacks to everyone who took time out of their day to come and support.
“I hope everybody out here, especially our black community, sees how much they are valued by everyone,” she said.
To her, the protest was about protecting everybody’s lives, but particularly black lives because of the death of George Floyd and other unarmed black men and women at the hands of police officers.
“That’s everything,” she said. “I can’t think of anything more important than this in the entire world.”
State Sen. Floyd Nicholson thought the community coming out to protest was fantastic, especially since people of all races, cultures and backgrounds came to support the Black Lives Matter movement.
“They understand injustice for anybody is a threat to justice for everybody,” he said. “It’s important that we band together because this is something we’ve been fighting for years for, and we’ll continue to fight for equal justice for everybody.”
Mayor Brandon Smith provided some music for the event and addressed the public. He said he called Barnett a couple days ago and offered to provide musical services.
“I didn’t want to commandeer her event, take it over or steal her thunder,” he said. “I just thought music would be a good way to bring people together.”
He assured the music wasn’t meant to be a substitute for any real discussions that need to be had.
“Of course, I believe that black lives matter, but I would contend that the apparent competition to prove to random social media followers who is the least racist and most virtuous does nothing to further the dialogue on these issues,” he said at the event. “In fact, I submit that it only strengthens the resolve behind certain rhetoric and of those minds who you are seeking to change.”
To reaffirm the city’s commitment to improving community relations with proactive measures, city officials will be vetting a process that will allow citizens to give advisory input, Smith said.
Smith said it’s indisputable that racism exists in this world, but Greenwood police officers are made aware it is not tolerated in the department. He, City Manager Julie Wilkie and Police Chief Gerald Brooks have not, and will not, decline a reasonable request to discuss any claimed grievances, he added.
“Let us finally drive the golden spike on the road of trust between law enforcement and the overall black community, be inspired to bring diversity to the ranks of our law enforcement and improve community relations,” he said.
At the end of the day, Smith said he was glad to be at the event and see everyone protesting peacefully.