Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Greenwood consisted of art, music, gospel, dancing and togetherness.
The Arts Center of Greenwood hosted Connecting with the Dream, which included interactive activities such as arts and crafts, live performances and a traveling trunk show on loan from The King Center in Atlanta.
Special musical guests, the Martin Luther King Mass Choir, performed for residents in attendance. The choir recently sung at Old Mt. Zion Baptist Church Sunday, they honored King and saluted the members of the Divine 9 sororities and fraternities.
“Yesterday’s event was phenomenal, the divine nine was present in mass, the community came out in mass (and) we had a packed house yesterday, it was awesome. Today’s event is the same, packed house (and) the choir did excellent both days, I’m a happy camper,” said Myron D. Hill, director and president of the Greenwood Area Martin Luther King Jr. Mass Choir.
Notable attendees were State Sen. Floyd Nicholson and his wife Mamie, Benjamin E. Mays Historic Site Director Christopher Thomas and South Carolina Commission on Higher Education Commissioner Bettie Rose Horne.
“It’s important to never forget the contributions made by Dr. King and others for advancing inequalities here in our country and for us to carry on the fight against inequalities anywhere because just like King always says ‘injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,’” Floyd Nicholson said. “We must remember that the dream has not been fully realized and we have to continue to fight for the rights for all individuals.”
Mamie Nicholson said the event was wonderful and “much needed in our community.”
Horne echoed that sentiment.
“The Martin Luther King Master Choir is a long-time fixture in our community for reminding us to uplift our hearts and to be happy and joyful for the progress that we’ve made, but they also remind us that we have a long way to go,” she said. “I appreciate everything about them, they nearly always wind up with ‘We Shall Overcome’ and that’s a good thing to remind us on Martin Luther King Day.”
Artwork from Tyrone Geter adorned the Arts Center’s walls —almost a decade ago, he exhibited his “Purgatory Ain’t Nothin’ But The Blues” series at the center. For Connecting with the Dream, his new series of pieces titled “Enduring Spirit” were exhibited.
“It’s kind of about struggle and the impact of our words, but it’s mostly about strength and how the sprint endures within and amongst all of that,” said Jennifer Smith, the Art Center’s gallery director.
Most of Geter’s artwork is primarily made with charcoal and paper, Smith said.