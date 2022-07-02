For three days, Greenwood transforms.
Main Street’s traffic comes to a standstill as Uptown floods with barbecue trailers. The scent of smoked meats wafts for blocks, while the air hums with blues music.
The South Carolina Festival of Discovery sweeps into town starting Thursday, and by that Sunday afternoon Greenwood returns to normal after tens of thousands of visitors flood Uptown.
“It’s my favorite time of year,” Greenwood Mayor Brandon Smith said. “I love to see folks who are from Greenwood come back here and fall in love with Greenwood all over again.”
Starting 6 p.m. Thursday, Main Street will be blocked at Court and Seaboard Avenues until noon that Sunday. Last year all of Maxwell Avenue was closed to allow food vendors to set up along the street.
“Unfortunately, it caused some problems for some businesses and we didn’t have access to that parking lot behind the Arts Center,” City Manager Julie Wilkie said.
Wilkie urged people not to move the traffic barricades redirecting traffic — the roads are blocked to protect pedestrians attending the festival. To see what roads will be blocked and where the detours will run, visit bit.ly/3by6BQK.
All barbecue, fair food and other vendors will be on Main Street this year, in reach of the Blues Cruise music festival’s main stage. Leaving part of Maxwell Avenue open will give people more access to parking lots along Oregon Avenue and Monument Street, said Greenwood Community Development Director Lara Hudson.
“They prefer being in the thick of it, right there in the crowd,” Hudson said.
More than 90 barbecue teams have signed up to attend the festival, competing in the Kansas City Barbeque Society. Three of the teams attending the festival are in the top-10 teams for the KCBS Master Series, which determines who the KCBS team of the year is in a nationwide contest.
Guests to the festival will be able to get a taste of the barbecue these teams are making starting Thursday at lunch, and vendors will be selling through Saturday night. The Kids Que children’s cooking contest will be at 6 p.m. at the Kids Zone, which is at the Uptown Market on Maxwell Avenue. The splash pad there will be on to help children and families cool off.
Voting for the People’s Choice barbecue contest will run Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“I love hearing the cook teams praise our staff,” Wilkie said. “I take a lot of pride in that, and I attribute all of that to our teams.”
The Blues Cruise main stage, near the fountain in Uptown, will feature dozens of blues musicians starting Thursday night. This year the city is running a local stage at the Uptown Market, highlighting local musicians. The mayor is heading up the local stage, and his sons’ band Surrender Cobra will be playing sets each night with visiting musicians.
“We’ve got amazing local talent here, so I put a call-out to every local musician I could get,” Smith said. “It’s hard for me to choose what I’m most excited about. There’s so much, between the barbecue, blues, hot dog eating contest and the vendors.”