Greenwood Promise officials enjoyed an early Christmas present from Greenwood County Council on Tuesday — $100,000 in surplus funds gifted to the nonprofit to aid its mission of providing post-secondary education to county students who seek one.
“The Greenwood Promise’s goals and the county’s are in many ways the same. The goal is to develop and train a skilled and adequately educated workforce,” said Council Chairman Chuck Moates. “The cost of an education should not be a roadblock to any student in Greenwood County who has the motivation and desire to achieve success.”
The nonprofit provides tuition assistance for students pursuing a certificate, diploma or associates degree from Piedmont Technical College or another state technical college, if a major is not offered at PTC. The group is fundraising now to provide for the last two years of a post-secondary education at Lander University.
Council approved a resolution to give $100,000 in surplus funds from last fiscal year’s budget to the Greenwood Promise. Councilman Theo Lane said it’s often hard to close the door to public funds for nonprofits once they’re opened, but said since he believes education is an indicator for life success, it seemed a worthy cause to support.
“Tonight you have changed lives for students,” said Katie Davenport, Greenwood Promise executive director. “So many of them need money, but so many of them need support and to know that the county council and the folks in Greenwood County are behind them and they believe in them and they believe in their education means more than you will ever know.”
Afterward, council heard from Frank Rainwater, executive director of the state Department of Revenue and Fiscal Affairs, who explained some of the upcoming process of redistricting county council seats following the 2020 U.S. Census. Normally the process would have started months ago, Rainwater said, but a delay in census results pushed things back.
Ideally, he said each of county council’s districts would have 9,831 people in them, according to a breakdown of census population data. Currently, districts one, three and seven are below that figure, while districts two, four, five and six are above. The county is now tasked with balancing these numbers while not unfairly affecting demographic makeups.
According to the Voting Rights Act, Rainwater said council has to give minority communities the opportunity to elect a candidate of their choice. That means not diluting districts that are predominately populated by people of color.
About 58.4% of the county’s population is white, and 31.1% of it Black, according to census demographic data. District one is 51.2% Black, and District three is more than 61% Black.
“You’ll want to preserve and make sure you don’t upset, I would say, those two districts,” Rainwater said.
He said part of the balancing act is to also split as few voting precincts as possible.
Councilman Mark Allison asked about Greenwood County’s population, which decreased, according to the 2020 census. He said he found that hard to believe, and asked if the figures were accurate. Rainwater said each county has to play with the hand it’s dealt — they only have the census data to work with. He’s heard similar concerns elsewhere.
County council’s redistricting must be done before the filing period for the next general election in mid-March, Rainwater said.
Because of a decision in a federal lawsuit between CSX Transportation and the state Department of Revenue, Greenwood County is refunding CSX Railroad taxes from 2012 and 2013. County Treasurer Steffanie Dorn said for those two years, the DOR provided incorrect values on CSX properties, prompting the company to be overcharged in taxes.
In total, Greenwood County owes CSX $171,177.90, and council voted unanimously to approve making that payment. Dorn said the county will recoup that amount by using tax revenue on hand from each other taxing entity in the county that received funds from those inflated CSX taxes.
Council also approved stipends to all county employees to aid with retention. The county will use $250,000 of the previous year’s budget surplus to provide retention bonuses for employees based on years of service, with half payments for part-time employees. These stipends will not go to elected officials.
In other business:
Council approved a request from the Magnolia Place Special Tax District to dissolve.
Council voted to amend its ordinance on a fire support uniform service charge, correcting an error in how the fees were applied while not increasing the fire fees. The change will calculate the fire fee separately for each individual building when a parcel contains more than one multi-family dwelling, as in townhouses, condos, duplexes and apartment complexes.
The facilities management department requested $11,232.80 in addition to $31,688 already allocated to purchase a van, because the cost has increased. Council approved transferring the funds.
The county amended its drug-free workplace and substance abuse testing policies to apply the same standards to employees as applied to applicants.
Council reappointed Judy Daulton to the Forest Hills Special Tax District commission, and Nancy West to the Wellington Green commission, along with approving Chip Tinsley as a member of the Joint Planning Commission.