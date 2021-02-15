It was a special day for Jervonne Thacker and her mother, Dianne Keenan.
Saturday was the premiere of the film “Abandoned at Birth,” produced by Jervonne and her husband, Russell. The Thackers own I AM Jervonne Productions in Greenwood, and they screened their film — shot in and around the Greenwood area — for cast members at Greenwood Premiere Lux Cinema 10.
It was a red-carpet affair, complete with champagne toasts and trophy presentations.
The film is a personal endeavor for Jervonne. It was her mother’s sister, Barbara, who inspired the movie. The movie tells the story of a woman, Tina, who searches for her birth mother, Barbara, who had abandoned Tina at the hospital after birth.
This is the third feature film for I AM Jervonne Productions. It will be distributed for purchase at a later date. Visit iamjervonne.com for more details.
“People will like the fact that it’s a true story,” Jervonne said. “Plus, it touches home on a lot of issues that people face. A lot of kids are abandoned, and then they have issues from being abandoned. This will actually bring a lot of closure to kids who may be feeling some of those things.”
Dianne, who is part of the cast, was the one who found out about Barbara’s child. No one in the family even knew Barbara was pregnant.
“This is very personal,” Dianne said. “I get teary when I think about it. I talked with her (Jervonne) about it, and she loves to write. She took it and just went with it.”
I AM Jervonne Productions is located in Uptown Greenwood. They do videography, photography, graphic design and acting classes. Several of the film’s actors took part in Jervonne’s acting classes.
Production on the film wrapped in November. Scenes were filmed at local spots, including Break at the Lake, Woody’s Pizza, Southern Soul on Main, Emerald City Tattoo and Synergy Counseling. Greenwood Mayor Brandon Smith makes an appearance in the film.
The production team conducted a casting call before filming, and the team selected several actors from the Lakelands and the Upstate.
“It was a first-time experience for me,” the mayor said. “I don’t know if I am going to quit my day job and become an actor, but it was a lot of fun to see how Jervonne and her crew handled this production. I’m proud to have something like this is Greenwood.”
Ikeem Boseman, a cousin of the late actor Chadwick Boseman, plays one of the leads.
“It’s been amazing,” Ikeem said. “It’s been a dream of mine for most of my life. God opened that door for me. I was looking to expand into film, and they (I AM Jervonne Productions) were right here.”
Ikeem has appeared in theater productions, but this is his first feature film role.
“The movie is great,” Ikeem said. “I feel like everyone who watches it, it will have an impact on them. This is something that everybody goes through in their lives. I really think it’s a deep story.”
Ikeem said being related to Chadwick allows him to continue his family’s legacy.
Chad Dudley, who has two character roles in the film, has known the Thackers for quite a while. This is his second film with the Thackers.
“It’s been wonderful,” Dudley said. “I know we’ve had challenges with COVID and stuff, but it also freed up a lot of people to have availability.”
Ty Rabideau plays a doctor in the film and was also the director of cinematography.
“It was a lot of fun getting to know people,” Rabideau said, “and just watching people work. I learned a lot just through the different parts coming together.”
Three women play the role of Tina at various ages.
“I really enjoyed it,” said Honesty Cunningham, who plays the younger Tina. “It was really different.”
Ahniyah Johnson, who plays Tina’s friend Gloria, started taking acting classes at I AM Jervonne, and Jervonne told her she would be good for the film.
“It just gives a really deep meaning into motherhood and childhood,” Johnson said of the film.
This was the first film for Emerald Otisi, who plays one of the roles of Tina.
“I think this movie is very well-written, has an amazing director and an amazing team — and an amazing cast, at that,” Otisi said. “I’m just thankful to be a part of it.
“The fact of me being a theater actress, I was a bit ignorant toward how the film acting was. Jervonne was amazing. She walked me through everything.”
Teeka Spearman, who plays the role of the young Barbara, said she was very nervous when first starting the film.
“I wanted to step out of my comfort zone,” said Spearman, who was acting in her first film.
What was the hardest thing for Spearman?
“Staying in character,” she said, “because I have never given birth before.”
This was the first film for La’Keisha Day, who also plays one of the roles of Tina.
“I was interested in starting a new journey,” Day said. “It (the character) was different for me because I’m a loner. I like to be to myself. It pushed me to be very open and made me come into that comfort zone that I was very uncomfortable with.”
PHOTOS: Premiere of the locally produced film 'Abandoned at Birth'
