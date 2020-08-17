He won’t serve in the K-9 unit, but Greenwood Police Department’s newest furry friend will instead be serving as a mascot to help with community outreach.
A grant is helping the police department design and purchase a mascot to serve as a community ambassador. Interim Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin said Maj. Mitchell McAllister was able to find the grant that’s funding this project.
“We put in for it because we want something we can take into schools, our drug classes and all these other events that we attend,” Chaudoin said. “Especially in educational programs where we reach out to kids, it gives us a way to reach out to them in a way that’s not just officers in uniforms.”
The department used Facebook on Thursday to announce the upcoming character, who doesn’t have a name yet. People were urged to vote on Facebook with one of five reaction emojis to cast their votes for his name. Choices are Badger, Justice, Scruffy, Ranger or Ace.
Chaudoin laughed when sharing that officers in the department have been trying to convince people to vote for their preferred names. As of Friday afternoon, Justice was in the lead, and Chaudoin admitted that was his favorite name.
“I think it’s something that a lot of people realize can be an effective tool,” said Jonathan Link, public information officer. “It all goes back to T.J.’s vision for the department and what we want to do. We want to be better connected to the community, and we want people to know that we’re approachable. It’s just another way to get kids’ attention.”
Chaudoin said children are the future of Greenwood. Not only will they serve as future civic leaders, but getting some interested in law enforcement could spark a future career as a peacekeeper.
Chaudoin said he hopes to roll the character out in October. The grant paying for the mascot suit is about $5,000, he said.