Lock your cars, lock your homes, and get to know your neighbors – just some of the small, but important things the community can do to protect themselves against porch pirates and home intruders.
One of the ways to get to know your neighbors is through neighborhood meetings, something that hasn’t been as prominent in Greenwood since the pandemic.
“Our neighborhood watch is kind of like neighborhood meetings. So last Tuesday I went to one in the Wisewood community. This is the first meeting they’ve had probably since COVID. They had about six or seven people in the neighborhood. With our new reporting system, we’re able to kind of draw a map around their neighborhood and give them all the incidents that have occurred,” ACE Team Member Officer William Kay said.
Kay said they don’t have a lot of these meetings and would like to have one in each neighborhood.
“That’s an opportunity for us to sit down with the neighbors and them get to know us and explain to them how important all the stuff is — locking your car doors, not leaving valuables in your car, watching out for each other and it gives them an opportunity to meet each other,” he said.
Burglary is among the more common crimes in Greenwood, which Kay said are different from home invasions. He said a home invasion is when the intruder knows you’re home and intends to confront you.
“I would consider a burglary being somebody that’s just burglarizing a house or a business hoping that nobody is there to steal stuff inside or whatever their purpose inside may be. I definitely think we have fewer of what we would consider home invasions, but we do have a few burglaries from time to time,” he said.
Burglaries are crimes of opportunity, he added, and you can protect yourself in simple ways such as breaking down TV boxes instead of leaving them by the road, locking car doors and not advertising what’s inside your home or when you’re leaving your home for an extended amount of time.
“If you lock your car doors, you’re going to avoid it 99 percent of the time. The only way somebody is going to bust your window is if they can see something of value. They have to weigh the risk versus the reward. They’re going to bust the window if they see a purse or laptop — something of value,” Kay said. “If you live in a neighborhood any amount of time, you know who your neighbors are and you know their routine. If you see somebody at their house that shouldn’t be there, that doesn’t fit, call 911.”
Officer Courtney Clemmons, also an ACE Team member, said callers can remain anonymous if they report something unusual in their neighborhoods.
“Dispatch gives you the option that if you don’t want to give your information you don’t have to,” she said.
Kay said he wouldn’t mind doing a couple neighborhood meetings a month, but asked that any neighborhoods that would like for them to attend meetings, to call a couple weeks in advance – not day of. Those interested may email the ACE team, ace@gwdcity.com.