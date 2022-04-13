Between law enforcement and fire, the two professions have faced their respective difficulties over the years. The common struggle both professions are facing is recruiting and retention. From an officer standpoint, Greenwood County Sheriff Dennis Kelly said they currently have difficulty filling slots for detention center officers, 911/telecommunications and uniform patrol.
For 911/telecommunications, there are four current slots.
“It’s just a tough job. The people who get into that line of work, that’s what they want to do to help people and get that information out. They’re a lifeline for the officers. It has been tough finding spots for that field. When you’re short there it’s a little stressful — they’re having to work over. In that area, we’re doing fairly well,” Kelly said.
There are also four openings for school resource officers. Kelly said they have received a grant to pay for 10 SROs.
“You couldn’t hire someone with no experience and put them in a school. It would take a minimum two years to learn the basics, learning the laws and court systems. We need somebody in there with a passion for it, making a difference in the kids’ lives and building relationships and being a mentor,” he said.
Then there are detention center officers. The GCSO is down about 20 slots, with five being hired and one resigning for personal reasons.
“County Council did approve some ARPA money to do some incentives and overtime pay there since it was getting at a critical point. ARPA funds were only used there and not for dispatch or uniform patrol. Those employees have expressed to me they would like to have gotten some of that compensation from the ARPA funds, but it hasn’t happened yet. Maybe there’s still some hope. And so we’re only down about two positions for uniform patrol,” Kelly said.
Why such difficulty hiring for those positions? Kelly said it comes in seasons. Some, he said, choose to get out of law enforcement altogether while others come on board and leave after a certain amount of time. Others go into a different type of business and in some cases, they’ll have someone leave and then be rehired.
Kelly added it is important to hire the right officers so their department doesn’t become the next national headline for all the wrong reasons.
“When you start doing background checks, financial/criminal history that just eliminates a lot of them. That’s how you lose most of them,” he said. “If someone puts something on social media that is controversial or could be portrayed as racist, then that would eliminate them.”
And once an officer begins their training, the process could take longer, depending on whether they are pre-certified.
“If they come in and they’re not certified, we hire them on, we get them enrolled. You used to have to do all your training at the academy and when you got out you did a field training program. Now they’re doing a lot of their training virtually. Then you’ll go down for several weeks for firearm training and driving, take the cumulative test at the end at the academy to show that you learned everything you were watching to get your Class I certification,” Kelly said.
At GCSO, Kelly has officers pre-qualify with shooting and a physical fitness test so the possibility of them passing is higher. During the last couple of years, he has also focused on sending officers to more training classes and participating in community events.
On the firefighting side, City of Greenwood Fire Chief Terry Strange said the process of being hired on as a firefighter has always been fairly easy. In law enforcement, applicants have to be 21 while anyone can apply for a job at the fire department as a teen. Strange said they require a firefighter to have certification although they will hire people who are not certified and send them through the Fire Academy, which is an eight-week process.
Strange has been with the fire department for 46 years and since he has come to Greenwood, they have had 15 personnel per shift.
“The city has grown. Our personnel has not grown. And when I first started, the only thing that we did – we did have EMS then – but all we did was fire. EMS went to the County about 1980-81 somewhere in that neighborhood,” Strange said.
Now, he added, they work in what is considered an all-hazards department.
“We have technical rescue training, rolling rescue, confined space rescue, trench and water rescue,” he said. “Then we’ve got the Hazmat technician. A hazmat technician is a little bit different than an operations person. They can actually go in and mitigate a problem that deals with hazardous materials.”
According to Strange, recruiting firemen wasn’t always difficult. Just like law enforcement, he said the profession has a lot to offer to a young person. The fire profession offers a decent salary, health insurance and retirement.
“Our guys work 24 hours on, 48 hours off. That used to be a pretty good draw for people, especially people that have a business. I mean, we have guys up here that are roofers, plumbers, contractors, grass cutters. So it was a job that they could have a good salary coming in and they had benefits. And then they work 24 hours and then had two days off,” he said.
As far as finding applicants, he added “that well has pretty much run dry” and that they have had to search beyond Greenwood to recruit.
“It’s difficult to retain those individuals, especially if they’re living in another community. They’re just not vested in our community,” Strange said. “Our application process has pretty much dried up, you know. We get two or three every other week or so. We used to have 20 or 30 applicants at one time, which is a good problem to have.”
Unlike other jobs, the fire profession is more than just putting out fires. Time is crucial and a certain number of people have to be on the job – the minimum for the fire department is 13.
“This is a different job. You come to work here, you clean bathrooms, mop floors, sweep floors and then in the middle of that, you’re running emergency calls and meeting people at their very worst,” he said. “Most people don’t know what it’s like to be a firefighter other than what they’ve seen on TV and it’s not the same. The smoke you see in Hollywood is not the real thing.”
Before anyone can ride on the fire truck, they have to go through about 250-300 hours of training. Strange said even with the initial training, they have ongoing training throughout the year with some guys putting in 300-400 hours of training every year.
“So it’s not something that stops as soon as you come to work here. Some people enjoy it and then there’s others that feel like it’s not for them. I’ve had them come here and leave within a short period of time saying they didn’t realize we trained that much. And then there were others who physically just could not handle it,” he said.
Greenwood County Fire Chief Steve Holmes said on their side of the county, there are two sides: a volunteer side and then a small group of paid personnel. Holmes currently has six full-time employees and 25 part-time employees. He said over the past 10 years, volunteer organizations have lost half of their participation levels.
“There’s the families that have turned into two-income families, kid’s activities, increased responsibilities at work. But the fire service itself has been an organization steeped in tradition. And we’ve always said that we could take care of whatever was thrown our way and we’ve tried to do that,” he said.
Back in the 1970s, he said, if a department ran 200 calls a year that was considered busy. For them, they’re running 250 calls a month sometimes answering up to 10 calls a day, leaving very little time for family life.
“And that’s one of the reasons why so many departments are combining with other volunteer departments, which we are doing,” Holmes said. “Today I’ve got about 175 (volunteers) and out of that 175, about 80 of them are what I call active.”
Like Strange, Holmes said with call volumes increasing, being a fireman today is tough. And on the volunteer side, they are being asked to do the same thing as a career fireman and are asking them to do it for nothing.
“It actually costs them money. And I’ve said this before in meetings, what you have with a volunteer fireman is somebody who is willing to spend his own money to come help you. And he’s not getting anything but the satisfaction of helping you out,” he said.
There are more than 30,000 fire departments in the United States and 2,500 of those offer full-time careers such as the City of Greenwood. Fewer than 8,000 are combinations of paid and volunteer firefighters, but 20,000 are still fully volunteer.
“In the grand scheme of things, across the United States, volunteer fire services are saving communities about $135 billion a year. That’s what it would take to fund a fully staffed fire service across the United States,” Holmes said.
Holmes also stressed the importance of diversity and inclusiveness in the fire service. Only about 8% of the fire service is female and the bulk of firefighters are white. He said numbers of minority and female firefighters have to increase.
“The time has come where things have to change. Public safety has to change. We had this waiting list of people to come to work for the fire service. But I know they’re not lining up at the doors to apply for a job in public safety anymore,” Holmes said.