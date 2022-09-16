When T.J. Chaudoin assumed the role of police chief, a priority at the top of his list was focusing on community policing. And while the Greenwood Police Department is constantly working to improve relationships with the community, on Sept. 21 the police department is firing up the grill for its community cookout.
“This is one way we can bring in officers and just laugh and joke with them — it’s about coming together. This is an event for us to come together and let our community know we’re there for them,” Chaudoin said.
Chaudoin and officer William Kay said the purpose of the cookout is to go around to different neighborhoods and give back to the communities.
“It’s just an opportunity for us to get out and talk to people from specific areas. We had a pretty good turnout last year, but we had a lot of food left over so hopefully this year we won’t have as much food left over — but we definitely don’t want to run out of food,” Kay said.
Chaudoin encouraged anyone with questions or concerns to bring them to the cookout.
“This is a chance for me to talk about how I see the future of Greenwood and it gives the community an opportunity to ask me questions — that’s the important part, getting to meet and talk to people,” he said.
The cookout will be 5-7 p.m. at Mathews United Methodist Church, 800 Wright Ave.
