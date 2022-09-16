Cookout

The Greenwood Police Department is preparing for its community cookout on Sept 21. Last year, the cookout was at Magnolia Park.

When T.J. Chaudoin assumed the role of police chief, a priority at the top of his list was focusing on community policing. And while the Greenwood Police Department is constantly working to improve relationships with the community, on Sept. 21 the police department is firing up the grill for its community cookout.

“This is one way we can bring in officers and just laugh and joke with them — it’s about coming together. This is an event for us to come together and let our community know we’re there for them,” Chaudoin said.

