In 2022, the Greenwood Police Department had almost 90 driving under the influence cases. Last week at the annual South Carolina Law Enforcement luncheon, the department was recognized for their continued work of cracking down on DUIs in Greenwood by achieving Gold Level for DUI enforcement.

The S.C. Law Enforcement Network, Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin said, recognizes police departments and officers who go above and beyond their normal duties. The SCLEN also focuses on educating the community, particularly youth.

