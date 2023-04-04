On March 29, the Greenwood Police Department achieved gold level for DUI enforcement at the South Carolina Law Enforcement Network’s annual luncheon. Sgt. Brandon White, left, is the police department’s lead DUI and traffic expert. He is shown with Attorney General Alan Wilson.
In 2022, the Greenwood Police Department handled almost 90 DUI cases. Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin said education is key in cutting down on DUI cases in Greenwood, especially in youth.
In 2022, the Greenwood Police Department had almost 90 driving under the influence cases. Last week at the annual South Carolina Law Enforcement luncheon, the department was recognized for their continued work of cracking down on DUIs in Greenwood by achieving Gold Level for DUI enforcement.
The S.C. Law Enforcement Network, Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin said, recognizes police departments and officers who go above and beyond their normal duties. The SCLEN also focuses on educating the community, particularly youth.
“A lot of people have no idea that if you smoke marijuana and get behind the wheel of a car you’re in violation of our DUI statute. We make sure, especially our young people, are educated in that and the consequences — financial consequences, their freedom and of course the ultimate penalty of causing someone else’s death,” Chaudoin said.
For Greenwood, Chaudoin said the number of DUI cases fluctuates, saying the summer months are usually when they pick up on safety checkpoints. Second to that are holidays and gatherings such as major sporting events.
“We look at all those statistics and see where our targeted areas are — areas that are highly trafficked with what we consider DUIs,” he said.
Some of those targeted areas include U.S. Highway 25, Cambridge Avenue, Marshall Road, New Market Street and Montague Avenue.
“It all goes back to keeping our community safe. Sometimes it’s a tough job and you have human beings that make mistakes. A lot of the times you have people who get behind the wheel who feel like they’re okay to drive. If you drink, just don’t drive,” Chaudoin said. “Sgt. Brandon White — he’s our lead DUI expert and he’s also our lead traffic person. He does a great job arranging for us to have safety checkpoints and arranging DUI enforcement days and nights. He works directly with the SCLEN to make sure we’re in compliance with all the rules and regulations they have — especially the education part.”
