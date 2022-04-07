Greenwood police are looking to provide closure to families in Greenwood by revisiting murder cases that have, over the years, gone cold.
Matt Emery, of the Greenwood Police Department, is taking on the cases and said this has been something Chief T.J. Chaudoin has wanted to get off the ground.
“This is something that Chief has always wanted to start — to have somebody who strictly addresses cold cases. With the detective division, they’re constantly busy doing everyday stuff, new cases coming in every day, it’s hard to have somebody to say, ‘Hey, look at this,’” he said.
By revisiting the cases, according to Emery, it’ll let the victim’s families know that they haven’t forgotten about their loved ones.
“People may want to come forward and give us information and give the case a jumpstart and then we go from there. The main thing is to show the community we care about every case out there and that hopefully we can bring closure to some of the families and shed some light on it,” he said. “The only difference is I’m the one looking at the cases. I’m not getting assigned cases every day like the other detectives are, so he’s (Chaudoin) using me strictly as a cold-case detective. I think that’s a lot of your difference because you have one person getting assigned to them that’s not being bombarded with new cases every day so that gives me more time to talk with everyone in the community and not getting overloaded with other stuff.”
And with advancements in technology, he added, they will use all the resources they have available to help the cases go from cold to solved. But the police department will also need the public’s help in doing that.
“There’s no tip too small. You never know when that’ll be the missing piece that helps solve a case. When the community reaches out and talks, generally that’s when you get things taken care of,” Emery said.
The Greenwood Police Department is highlighting the cold cases in a recently premiered series on Facebook. Anyone with information or tips on the cases is encouraged to contact the Greenwood Police Department via phone, social media or anonymous tip line.