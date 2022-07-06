Last year, the Greenwood Police Department lost one of its own when Capt. Travis Anderson died of a rare form of cancer in September. This year, the police department is partnering with The Blood Connection to have a blood drive in Anderson’s memory.
This year’s event will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 13 at 414 Main St.
“The Blood Connection called last year and wanted to set up a blood drive. This was in May of 2021 and we decided to have it in honor of Capt. Anderson since he was battling cancer at the time. There was a second blood drive in June of 2021 during the fundraiser event that the police department, first responders and the community put together,” Officer Courtney Clemmons said.
Among his coworkers, Anderson was a knowledgeable firearms instructor and even coordinated a hash sale to raise money for an officer’s wife who had cancer.
“Travis was always willing to help, whether it was about work or something personal. I knew if I called him he would answer and try his best to help me with whatever I needed,” Capt. Kenya Griffin said.
“The most important thing is to keep his memory alive as a police officer and firefighter,” Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin said.
Anderson served with the City of Greenwood Fire Department for five years and then with the police department for 15 years.
Clemmons said she hopes people will come out and show their support for Anderson’s family.
“I hope we can make this blood drive bigger and bigger each year, and I want to thank everyone who has already made appointments to give blood,” she said.
Blood donors will receive a $20 E-Gift Card and a law enforcement T-shirt. To make an appointment, go to thebloodconnection.org/donate, click on Sponsor Code Search and type in the code 4AKZ. A flyer is also available on the Greenwood Police Department Facebook page where those interested in donating can use their smartphones to scan the QR code.
Contact Kelly Duncan at 864-943-5648 or on Twitter @KellyWriter1993.