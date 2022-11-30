The holiday season continues this week, and with it comes a few traffic changes.
On Dec. 1-3, Connie Maxwell Children’s Home is hosting its annual Connie Maxwell Christmas event.
Updated: November 30, 2022 @ 3:47 am
In a video posted to social media, Greenwood police Public Information Officer Jonathan Link said cars coming from the Bypass can do as they’ve always done when they come to the event — turn right onto Nixon Circle, follow the luminaries and go to the parking area.
The big change this year, Link said, is that Maxwell Avenue is going to be blocked to vehicle traffic through the middle of campus. Maxwell will be blocked off shortly before the event starts at 5 p.m. This also includes exiting the event. He said if you’re coming from the center of town on Maxwell, you’ll need to turn right onto Mathis Road. Cars will then be directed onto Lowell Avenue where they will be able to access parking.
Just in years past, attendees will exit where cars normally pull off, but instead of turning onto Maxwell, they’ll go across Cooper Street up to Lowell Avenue to exit.
On Sunday, floats will line up for Greenwood’s annual Christmas Parade. Much will stay the same, but this year, lining up for the parade is going to be on a first-come, first-served basis.
Parade participants will be staged on Seaboard Avenue, which will be blocked off at about 11 a.m. for lineup.
Cars dropping participants off will be able to come up Seaboard Avenue from East Cambridge, pull next to the float, drop off participants and go up Seaboard toward Main Street where they will be directed away from the area.
The entire parade route will be shut down beginning at 2 p.m. starting at Main Street from Creswell Avenue to Seaboard Avenue.
