The Greenwood Police Department and the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office work hand in hand on a regular basis in the community whether it be on responding to calls or various community policing initiatives. Starting this month, the agencies have partnered for a program that will engage with the youth in Greenwood.

Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin and Sheriff Dennis Kelly will honor two students from elementary and middle schools as the Police Department and Sheriff’s Office Students of the Month.

