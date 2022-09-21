The Greenwood Police Department and the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office work hand in hand on a regular basis in the community whether it be on responding to calls or various community policing initiatives. Starting this month, the agencies have partnered for a program that will engage with the youth in Greenwood.
Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin and Sheriff Dennis Kelly will honor two students from elementary and middle schools as the Police Department and Sheriff’s Office Students of the Month.
It’s an idea Chaudoin said allows law enforcement to interact with children in a positive light.
“It’s a great opportunity for me and the sheriff to sit down and engage with the kids, especially with the kids who may live in a home where they see law enforcement in a negative light. It helps them see us in a different light instead of us coming to their house because somebody called the police. None of those are ever good situations. It’s a time for them to ask us questions and for us to tell them how proud we are of them,” he said.
Kelly added that with an already established relationship with the City, he’s looking forward to working alongside Chaudoin and his team to build relationships with children.
“They don’t usually see us in the best light so hopefully they see that there’s a different side of law enforcement and have a better outlook of law enforcement and see the good,” he said. “We don’t want people to see us as bad — that’s not the majority of us. The majority of us are good, caring people that want to help.”
Criteria to be selected as a student of the month include effort, no disciplinary action at school or home, being respectful to others, leadership and integrity, behavior and self-control.
“Hopefully we can do some positive reinforcement and they see it as a way to set their goals higher to succeed. I think it’ll be a great program that we can keep going,” Kelly said.
