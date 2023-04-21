A lawsuit has been filed against the City of Greenwood, Greenwood Police Department and two officers alleging the department wrongfully detained a minor and failed to follow protocol during a traffic stop on March 23.
According to a court filing, officer Cory Boyter initiated a traffic stop on two minors lawfully driving in the City of Greenwood, then told the driver he could consent to a search of the car or be taken into custody. The document says the minor asked to call his mother, which the officer did not allow.
The officer then ordered the minors to submit to a body search and pull down their pants, the complaint said. The family alleges the officer grabbed one of the minor’s genitals. Neither the car nor body search produced anything illegal.
No citation was issued.
The following day, the mother of one of the minors and her father went to the Greenwood Police Department and spoke with Boyter’s supervisor, Blake Shockley, the filing said. They requested to view footage from the traffic stop and were only allowed to watch the video up to when the minor asked to call his mother.
The supervisor did not let them view any further footage from the traffic stop, the complaint said.
Greenville attorney La’Keabian Henderson filed the lawsuit March 24 in Greenwood County court on behalf of one of the families.
The complaint lists four cases of action: false imprisonment, abuse of process, gross negligence/recklessness and outrage.