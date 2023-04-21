Gavel

A lawsuit has been filed against the City of Greenwood, Greenwood Police Department and two officers alleging the department wrongfully detained a minor and failed to follow protocol during a traffic stop on March 23.

According to a court filing, officer Cory Boyter initiated a traffic stop on two minors lawfully driving in the City of Greenwood, then told the driver he could consent to a search of the car or be taken into custody. The document says the minor asked to call his mother, which the officer did not allow.