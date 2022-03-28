Ever since Greenwood native Tony Foster gave his life to Jesus in 1989, he has made it somewhat of a mission in life to see people, especially teenagers and youth, reach their absolute full potential.
Throughout his 33 years in ministry, Foster has traveled nationally and internationally preaching the Gospel, touching down in India, the United Kingdom, Jamaica, Canada and across the United States.
Traveling to another country proved to be a culture shock for Foster as he recounted the first time he traveled to India.
“They asked when we got to the providence we were in for our passports and we were always taught do not surrender your passport so we were not going to surrender our passports. So they sent the police to arrest us,” Foster said.
Fortunately, everything worked out and Foster said they were able to see many people accept Christ as their Savior by the end of the trip.
Along with taking his ministry outside South Carolina, Foster serves on numerous boards and organizations as well as being a published author and co-founder/pastor of he and wife Joanie’s church, Restoration Worship Center.
He is chairperson of CrossRoads Women’s Center in Greenwood, a program focused on providing other options to women who are considering abortion. Foster is also on the board of Charter Institute at Erskine College, a board member with Palmetto Family Council, founder of a life coaching company called Foster Development Group, Bible College president of Restoration Bible College, he’s worked as a health educator/counselor with the Community Alliance Pregnancy Prevention Program and he was recently appointed to the state Juvenile Parole Board by Gov. Henry McMaster.
“I’m very excited about my new role in that. I have a passion to see teenagers and children become all God has created them to be. And looking at statistics, I see there is a high level of African American males who are incarcerated — juveniles incarcerated — and it’s completely broken my heart. I want to see all children maximize their potential in life,” he said.
He’s also passionate about ending abortion and helping people understand what God has called them to be.
“One of my good friends and brothers in Christ, (state) Rep. John McCravy, he has been a great adviser and friend to me when dealing with the issues that are happening in our state and nation, and I appreciate him so much. He’s really been an advocate for the pre-born babies in the womb,” Foster said.
Likewise, McCravy called Foster an inspiration to a lot of people, himself included.
“He testified before the House and subcommittee about the fetal heartbeat bill. He’s been a consistent part in our state and he’s been a prayer warrior,” he said. “He’s really become a great voice for the unborn and faith. I appreciate him and I can’t say enough good things about him. I’m happy to see the governor appoint him to the board and I know he’s doing a good job there.”
Another good friend, state Sen. Billy Garrett, also spoke of Foster’s commitment to tackling the tough issues the state faces and his Christian values.
“I’ve gotten to know him as I entered into public service and grown to love him and his wife, Joanie. I can’t tell you how important they are to the community,” he said. “He’s very bright, he’s unique and a godsend as far as I’m concerned. I didn’t know he could sing. He’s always there for us. All we have to do is call him and he will meet and pray. We try to get with him to pray for our country, our state and our children. He and his wife are just remarkable. He exemplifies pure Christian values and is somebody we should all try to emulate. That’s what he professes and teaches. He doesn’t just talk it, he walks it. He’s a gifted human being and God’s given him great talent.”
Foster continues to use his talents to spread the message of Jesus every day — a message he said has lately been that “He (God) loves this nation and that He wants this nation to turn back to Him and that we need to pray for this nation.”
“I’ve always felt like Daniel in the Bible. Daniel was a prophet who proclaimed God’s word, but he was also a politician. So I’ve always felt like God was calling me to not only preach the Gospel, but also to minister the Gospel in what I would call the government mountain,” Foster said.
Foster added that he credits God for getting him to where he is today, spiritually and physically.
“After I accepted Jesus Christ, I was diagnosed with lymphoma cancer and only given a short time to live — maybe six months. I prayed and asked God to heal me and I am healed today because God healed me. Jesus is a healing Jesus and I’m here because of him,” he said. “When I was 6 years old my grandmother taught me a song called ‘Do you Know the Man from Galilee?’ That Sunday evening I sang at church and when I finished this older woman came to me and says, ‘Little boy, God is going to take you around the world and you’re gonna preach the Gospel and sing to His glory.’ It’s amazing that I am sitting here today doing exactly what she spoke and prophesied to me.”
Foster has since authored four books: “Created to Win,” “Bold as a Lion,” “The New Civil Rights Movement” and his newest book, “Rediscovering Jesus.”
“The scriptures in Matthew 16:18 said, ‘And Jesus declared, who do men say that I am?’ Some say that you’re John the Baptist, some say that you’re Jeremiah the prophet, but he asked them a very important question: who do you think I am?” Foster said. “It concerns me as I’ve traveled in ministry for the last 33 years to see that a lot of Christians and a lot of pastors don’t really know who Jesus is. And I want to bring that out in this book. I think the book will really inspire Christians, but I also think it will be very good for atheists, agnostics, unbelievers in Christianity. I took an apologetics approach and that’s just the study of defending the faith — how do we defend our faith and that is the approach I took when writing this book.”
When he isn’t writing, preaching the Gospel or working to help people live to their fullest potential, Foster said he loves to read, watch documentaries and sing. He gave a shout-out to his wife.
“My wife is my favorite preacher. We’ve been married for 25 years and she is the love of my life. She is a great preacher,” he said.
Foster is a graduate of Greenwood High School and received a bachelor’s and master’s in theology, an additional master’s in sacred studies and a doctorate in sacred studies from Christian Life School of Theology Global in Columbus, Georgia. In addition, Foster received two honorary degrees — Doctor of Divinity and Doctor of Letters from the Christian Bible Institute and Seminary in Houston, Texas. His books can be found at Xlibris Publishing, Amazon, Barnes & Nobles — anywhere books are sold. The Fosters have two sons, James and Trey.