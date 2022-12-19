Greenwood’s city property taxes are going up next year, and with a vote of 4-3 on next year’s budget, no one on council Monday was thrilled with the decision.

Were there other options? Was the city being creative enough in raising revenues? Can the city’s cost-of-living pay increases keep up with inflation? Monday’s meeting didn’t answer those questions, but they sparked curiosity among council members about what future budgets have in store.

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.

Tags