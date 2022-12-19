Greenwood’s city property taxes are going up next year, and with a vote of 4-3 on next year’s budget, no one on council Monday was thrilled with the decision.
Were there other options? Was the city being creative enough in raising revenues? Can the city’s cost-of-living pay increases keep up with inflation? Monday’s meeting didn’t answer those questions, but they sparked curiosity among council members about what future budgets have in store.
When it came time to balance the city’s $17,734,367 general fund budget for 2023, along with its other budgets, city staff ran into a problem — a $752,000 deficit.
The annual budget includes a 5% cost-of-living increase for city employees; a salary restructuring for police, fire and public works staff; and paying for cost increases to public employee benefits, liability insurance, gas prices, machinery and equipment.
The city would start 2023 about $725,000 shy of its expenses, so the budget transfers money from federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to balance it. City Manager Julie Wilkie said she doesn’t like covering deficits with these one-time dollars, but the alternative was funding it from the money the city has put away in reserve.
City officials had the option to raise taxes 12 mills — a unit of measurement used in calculating property tax. The budget settles at a 5.8-mill increase, which for an owner-occupied residence appraised at $100,000 means about $23.20 more a year in taxes.
Taking this middle-of-the-road increase of 5.8 mills, Wilkie said, will put the city in a position to likely have to raise taxes again next year. Inflation continues to outpace the city’s cost-of-living increases, making it harder to recruit and retain staff.
Councilman Ronnie Ables was the first to protest, asking why the city couldn’t balance its budget with ARPA and fund balance dollars.
“We can’t just keep raising the millage every year; that can’t be the solution,” said Councilman Johnathan Bass.
The $750,000 deficit might even be a conservative figure. Wilkie said it’s the starting point for 2023, but doesn’t assume possible increases in liability insurance costs, fuel costs, retirement and health insurance benefits. If council is having a hard time accepting 5.8 mills now, how will it feel about a nearly 15-mill increase next year?
“I jokingly said the only way to stop it is to get rid of our police department,” Wilkie said. Lawsuits over public safety agencies are what keep liability insurance rates on the rise.
Bass urged the city to use innovative approaches to finding new revenue streams. Councilman Matthew Miller said he felt hamstrung by the state, which he said has failed to fund local governments sufficiently to run the public safety agencies the state legislators say they support.
“I think our creative solution would be to lobby our state government that the state is booming and they are not sharing that with us,” Miller said.
While the Local Option Sales Tax shot down on the 2020 ballot would have lowered property taxes in the county, Councilwoman Niki Hutto said the problem of increasing costs and stagnant revenues is a familiar tune.
“This is not a new issue, this is an ongoing issue that we had before COVID,” Hutto said.
The budget passed with a vote of 4-3, with Miller, Hutto, Mayor Brandon Smith and Councilwoman Betty Boles voting for it and Ables, Bass and Robert Dean against. The tax increase, voted on separately after the budget vote, passed by 6-1, with Ables opposed.
The millage hike takes effect the first of the year and will be reflected in city residents’ property tax notices in October 2023.
