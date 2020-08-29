Greenwood Partnership Alliance will soon be no more.
The board of directors voted Friday to begin the process of dissolution on a motion made by Lander University Vice President Adam Taylor and seconded by Greenwood Metropolitan District Vice Chairman Bob Haynie.
Rick Green of the Upper Savannah Council of Governments was the only member to vote against the motion. Most of GPA’s board members were present for the decision with a few exceptions.
CPW commissioner Henry Watts and Enviva community relations manager Chris Brown were not on the call. Self Regional Healthcare CEO Jim Pfeiffer gave his proxy vote to board chairman Chip Stockman.
Stockman said an ad hoc committee will work out the details of the dissolution and bring a plan back to the board for final approval.
That committee is comprised of Stockman, treasurer Thornwell Dunlap, interim CEO Art Bush, Greenwood City Mayor Brandon Smith, R.T. Bailey Construction owner Todd Bailey and Taylor.
GPA’s bylaws are clear about where its assets must go.
“All assets shall be distributed for a public purpose to one or more organizations which themselves are exempt as organizations described in Section 501c(3) and 170c(2) of the Internal Revenue Code,” the bylaws read.
Before Friday’s vote, some GPA investors had already announced a separation from the organization.
“After Greenwood County withdrew their membership, the process for Duke Energy is that we contribute our economic development support through the official receiving authority,” Theo Lane, government and community relations manager with Duke Energy, said. “That’s just a matter of process for us.”
As Duke Energy made the decision to move on, Greenwood Metropolitan District decided to take it one step at a time.
“Until they define their role and we understand what it is, we decided we would go quarter by quarter,” Haynie.
Haynie said Metro’s legislation is specific, which requires it to spend money on endeavors that comes back to the district.
“Although, I have been one of the ones saying that with the loss of the economic development component to the county, I wasn’t sure how we can stay in,” Haynie said. “But I listened to Art and I’m willing to let this thing kind of evolve and see what it looks like.”
Bush also sits on Metro’s commission, as part of his role as a commissioner with Greenwood CPW.
Other investors were in a holding pattern.
“We are kind of like everyone else — in a wait and see mode,” Mark Hyatt, director of marking and public relations at Self Regional, said.
Greenwood County voted 6-1 in May to remove its membership and $300,000 investment in GPA. Lack of accountability of the CEO, public chiding by GPA board members and disparaging comments about County Council were cited as reasons for the exit.
Partnership’s former CEO, Heather Simmons Jones, resigned in June, which she said was to prevent staff layoffs and help make up for lost revenue.
A few days later, County Council directed chairman Steve Brown to send a letter to the state Department of Commerce and Upstate Alliance designating Greenwood County Manager Toby Chappell as the official point of contact for economic development in Greenwood County.
In late June, GPA’s board voted to extend the budget and executive committee for 90 days. Bush was named interim CEO on July 1.
Greenwood County hired James Bateman, formerly GPA’s director of business development, as interim economic development director July 30.
Board level investors Piedmont Technical College and FUJIFILM also removed their support from GPA. Combined with Duke Energy and Greenwood County, GPA saw a reduction of $355,000 in investment.
During a board meeting in mid-August, Bush presented a plan for the future of the Partnership based on the One Spartanburg model. The plan, tentatively named Greenwood One for All, would combine the several entities operating in Greenwood.
“I see Greenwood One For All being a combination of Greenwood Partnership Alliance, as well as the Chamber of Commerce and county working together,” Bush said at the meeting.
After that meeting, the Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce weighed in on the presentation.
“Over the past weeks, Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce has been involved in discussions with several entities in the community regarding working together in support of each other,” David Dougherty, interim president and CEO of the Chamber, said in an email. “The Chamber has engaged in conversation with the Partnership about being open to taking on its remaining program tasks.”
Dougherty took issue specifically with the idea of merging the two entities.
“The Chamber is not interested in the creation of a merger between the Partnership Alliance and the Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce,” Dougherty said.
Many board members expressed optimism for the proposed plan.
“I am usually excited anytime there is an opportunity for community leaders to work together regardless of what form that takes,” Smith said in an email. “The City of Greenwood remains an investor and looks forward to learning more about potential structures.”
Under the Greenwood One for All plan, the mayor of Greenwood would occupy a board level seat as would the mayors of Ware Shoals and Ninety Six.
“I haven’t seen the plan,” Ninety Six Mayor Mike Rowe said. “I definitely would be interested in anything that would benefit the Town of Ninety Six.”
“I support the idea of combining several of Greenwood’s groups into one entity,” Todd Bailey, owner of R.T. Bailey construction, said in an email.
Before Friday’s board meeting, the Index-Journal filed a Freedom of Information Act seeking financial information on GPA’s lease of the sixth floor of the Greenwood Building, utility bills and any other financial agreements GPA yet has.
