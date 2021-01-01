With 2020 in the rear-view mirror and all of 2021 ahead, Greenwood’s city and county officials are optimistic for a future that brings people back together.
“I don’t know how anyone can be anything other than excited about 2021,” said Greenwood Mayor Brandon Smith. “While the world certainly will not be back to normal at the stroke of midnight on January 1st, the light is visible at the end of the tunnel. You might just have to force yourself to see it though.”
As the COVID-19 vaccines become more readily available, he said he’s eager for local front-line medical workers to be able to breathe a sigh of relief. Likewise, he said he’s looking forward to congregating again, especially with residents who have had to be extra careful during the pandemic because of advanced age or underlying conditions.
“We have some remarkable people in those categories, and they deserve to be able to enjoy all that Greenwood has to offer,” he said.
That includes the return of some of Greenwood’s premier events: the S.C. Festival of Discovery, the Festival of Flowers, Uptown Live, productions at the Greenwood Community Theatre and many more.
Smith said city staff and business owners, employees and residents have done the work to put Greenwood in a position to be competitive once the pandemic peters out. While city officials seek additional, reliable revenue sources, economic development forces are at work to seek residential and retail development.
Lara Hudson, Uptown manager, said she’s thrilled at the prospect of new businesses throughout the community.
“We are very excited about the new Aromas Uptown opening in January, along with some other additions coming to Uptown in 2021 that we can’t share just yet,” she said, “but they will bring even more traffic Uptown, and that is always good for our Uptown businesses.”
Economic development is also on the county’s to-do list for 2021. County Council Chairman Steve Brown said the new year will see continued work with the members of the development consortium, Greenwood Together.
Brown said he’s excited to see the continued rollout of the Capital Project Sales Tax funds, and wants to see the county deal with space issues at the Greenwood County Courthouse as well.
“I think we need to look at how, what and when we can look into turning the courthouse into a judicial center, and figure out where to provide the other services,” he said.
Greenwood’s law enforcement heads see 2021 as an opportunity to build stronger ties with their community. Provisional Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin said the department is working to prioritize community building through public education programs, more open communication with residents and greater visibility at public events.
“We want to create safer communities, with better relations with those who live, work and visit in Greenwood,” he said.
Using the 2015 report from the President’s Task Fore on 21st Century Policing as a framework, Chaudoin said the department will be updating policy and focusing on de-escalation training, amid the other training classes officers take. Officers will be working with their communities to define local problems and develop agreeable solutions.
Sheriff Dennis Kelly said that’s also his office’s priority: understanding the community’s needs and working with leaders to address them. While road deputies are at full force, Kelly said he wants to work on recruiting 911 operators and detention officers while focusing on retaining the officers he hires.
“We’re going to continue to work hard to get rid of the drug, gun and gang issues in Greenwood,” he said.
As Greenwood grows, he said the sheriff’s office will need to grow to meet the community’s needs. Through prayer vigils, community updates and involvement with local civic groups, he said he plans to keep building relations with residents, to hear their concerns directly.