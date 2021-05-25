It’s never too late to turn your life around, and Greenwood Mayor Brandon Smith thanked the staff of Leath Correctional Institution on Monday for their work helping people do so.
In front of a small crowd of prison staff outside of Leath, Smith gave a proclamation to Warden Patricia Jones-Yeldell marking the first week of May as National Correctional Officers Week. The first week of May has often been used to honor corrections staff, but Greenwood County Council specified this week to honor the staff at Leath in a proclamation earlier this month.
He said he appreciated the Leath staff’s commitment to not simply incarcerating people, but providing opportunities for engaging with their community and rehabilitating them. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, inmates have worked to make masks and protective items for nursing homes, hospitals and hospices.
It took some adapting to the coronavirus pandemic, Yeldell said, but they soon fell into a new cleaning routine and social distancing practice. Associate Warden of Programs Michele Carter said many of the inmate-led community programs helped to pass the time while doing something that gave back to the public outside.
“They’re still making stuffed animals, blankets, masks, stuff like that,” she said.
Inmates finally received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine last month, and will be getting their second doses Friday, Yeldell said. Developing programs that go beyond containing inmates to actually engaging them is a great part of the job, she said. They help with the Palmetto Pride litter initiative, make braille books for schools and upon release, many inmates have found work with skills they attained through prison programs.
“I love working here, I love working with the females, the inmates and the public,” Yeldell said.
Virtual visitations have allowed inmates to digitally attend weddings, watch children prepare for prom and view funeral services. When it’s their time to head home, Yeldell said inmates are given a package of personal care items and clothing to last for two weeks.
“We want them to be prepared for job interviews when they leave,” she said.
Smith said he was glad to give recognition to the staff at Leath, whose jobs often go unnoticed.
“Knowing some of the folks that work as detention officers at the Greenwood County Detention Center also, I have a great respect for what they do,” Smith said. “They do a mostly thankless job — thankless and dangerous.”