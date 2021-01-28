Drop the “provisional” — city officials chose T.J. Chaudoin to officially serve as chief of the Greenwood Police Department.
Chaudoin will have a formal swearing in during an upcoming City Council meeting, but on Tuesday, City Manager Julie Wilkie told the Index-Journal Chaudoin had been picked out of four candidates interviewed for the position.
Former Greenwood Police Chief Gerald Brooks announced his retirement in early June 2020, following a 28-year stint as Greenwood’s chief and more than four decades in law enforcement. His retirement came amid nationwide protests following a Minnesota police officer’s killing of George Floyd, and at a time when Wilkie said she was handling a number of retirements within city government.
“It was really a natural shift for him to take on the interim role,” she said. “I felt like T.J. was the natural fit.”
Chaudoin — he’s often asked how it’s pronounced, like “sha-doh-in” — had been major over uniform patrol, which includes most officers in the department. His high-ranking position and years of service made him a good stand-in as provisional chief, while Wilkie said she prioritized filling the then-vacant finance director role.
“It was exciting to me, and it was exciting that I was given the opportunity,” Chaudoin said.
Brooks remained available for a while, providing help and insight as Chaudoin transitioned into the interim role. In December, Wilkie posted the job listing for police chief and fielded 17 applications before closing the listing on Christmas Day.
To sift through the applicants, Wilkie put together a five-member panel to review and interview candidates. The panel consisted of Wilkie, Assistant City Manager Ryan Thomas, Benefits Coordinator Shameka Brown, Mount Pleasant Police Chief Carl Ritchie and active community advocate Charles Lewis. They each reviewed applications and whittled down the list to their four of five top picks, which was then curated into a list of candidates to bring in for interviews.
The interview process took two days, as the panel took turns asking questions and talking with the would-be chiefs. The other candidates were James Gleaton, a major with the Cayce Department of Public Safety; Chief Lamaz Robinson of the Johnston Police Department; and Stan Whitten, a sergeant with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.
Each member of the panel brought their own insights to the process, and Wilkie said she brought on Ritchie for his experience managing a police department, and Lewis to get the voice of a community advocate and local resident in the discussions.
“We put to all of the police chief candidates questions like, ‘What do you think of Black Lives Matter,’ and if a police chief thought it was pertinent for him to be involved in community activities, would he be in support of the county providing recreation not only for young people, but our adults as well,” Lewis said.
Wilkie said she knew the discourse surrounding policing has heavily shifted toward community policing, a strategy focused on developing relationships with residents. It’s not always about who’s best qualified on paper, Wilkie said, but also about who makes the best fit for Greenwood.
“What it really came down to was how are you going to do that, how are you going to engage,” she said. “T.J. came to the interview with a litany of things he wanted to do and was already doing.”
Chaudoin said he’s been pushing more public-facing programs and efforts by all police in the department. When he started work as interim police chief, he met with his officers to make clear what his expectations and goals were.
“I want our community and our officers to feel invested in our police department,” he said. “That’s why it’s important for us to do things like the food drive, like the Christmas parade we did when our usual one got canceled.”
These efforts, including an upcoming mascot for the police department that Chaudoin hopes they’ll be able to bring into schools for visits, were part of what made him a strong candidate for the interview panel.
“Some of the other applicants gave good answers, but we sided with T.J. because he had a working knowledge of what Greenwood needed, and he was very open to what was being said to him,” Lewis said. “He just had the best rapport and answers, and we felt like he would be the best fit for Greenwood at this time.”
Wilkie said she went into the process with an open mind, but felt validated that the panel unanimously selected Chaudoin for the job.
“We could not be more thrilled to have Chief Chaudoin leading the fine men and women of our police department,” Mayor Brandon Smith said in an emailed statement. “Chief Brooks left a solid foundation upon which we know Chief Chaudoin will continue to build a 21st-century, community-minded presence.”
Mayor Pro Tem Johnathan Bass said Chaudoin follows the top-notch career of Chief Brooks by bringing his own ideas to the department. He said he couldn’t imagine finding a better police chief, and Smith said he looks forward to seeing Chaudoin’s leadership.
“T.J. has a different style,” Bass said. “The guy is out in the community. This is legitimately his heart.”
For Chaudoin, little has changed about his role now that the “interim” gets dropped from his title. He’s eager to keep stepping forward and continue working to have his department better reflect the community it serves. He wants to promote diversity while building closer relationships with all residents in Greenwood.
“No one knows the right answer to every question,” he said. “I can’t tell you what it’s like to live on Taggart Street because I don’t live on Taggart Street. ... I’m very excited, and I’m honored to be taking on this role. I was excited when Julie first asked me to take on the interim role, and I’m excited now.”