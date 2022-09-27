Greenwood County School District 50’s director of communications is now serving dual roles, and is the public information officer for Greenwood County School District 52.
Johnathan Graves will serve both roles through a shared services arrangement between the districts. The arrangement is similar to the districts’ shared food services director.
“I am very excited about my new role in District 52,” Graves said. “It is an honor to serve as the public information officer in a district I graduated from back in 2003. I believe my experience in school communications will enhance everything the district and its schools have to offer.”
Graves said the arrangement came about when Beth Taylor, who began as superintendent in District 52 in June, realized there was a potential need for a public information officer in the district.
“Mr. Graves is an excellent person for this new position in our district,” Taylor said. “His relevant experience in marketing and public relations will enhance all of our communications within our district. His familiarity with the district and being a Ninety Six graduate is an added bonus.”
Graves’ role in District 50 has not changed and he serves as the only public information officer for District 52. He started the new role Aug. 1.
