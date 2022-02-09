A Greenwood native living overseas recently received a dose of reality TV.
Jeremy Long, a Greenwood native, and the indie rock band of expats he’s a member of, recently performed on Rock Viet, a Vietnamese reality television music competition. The show is similar to “The Voice” in the United States.
Long’s band was in the top 20 bands, but didn’t advance on the show. Still, he said, the professional production and exposure made it a good experience overall.
Long moved to Vietnam about six years ago after graduating from Clemson University. He had traveled internationally before and after his mother passed away, and wanted to go live in another country. His research led him to Vietnam, which he has fallen in love with.
The band, Coastal Connection, formed in 2019.
The lead guitarist formed the band. Long had worked with him at the same school and they weren’t close friends. After Long moved to a new school, he learned through mutual friends that the guitarist was looking for a singer.
“So I contacted him and we got together and then we picked up some more members,” Long said.
The other members of the band are from New Hampshire, India and England.
The indie band likes guitar-driven songs with emotional lyrics, Long said, with folk and country influences added in.
Long said he didn’t learn how to play an instrument until college, but said he performed in musical theater with Greenwood Community Theatre where he learned about singing and performing.
The band went through an audition process sending in videos and was selected for an in-person audition. The episode aired a few weeks ago.
Long said the experience was cool, with professional sound guys and music equipment.
“It was a little difficult to communicate sometimes, but our Vietnamese is decent enough to have some short conversations,” Long said.
“And yes, it was fun. We got a lot of new fans, a lot of exposure from being on the show, so we have hundreds of new followers and some of our videos on YouTube like shot up a lot, so it was a good experience overall.”
He said his friends and family back home enjoyed the performance, but there weren’t any subtitles on the show, so outside of Long’s singing, they couldn’t understand anything.
Long encouraged people to get out of their comfort zone and go somewhere unfamiliar.
“Like I came here, I didn’t know a single person, just got a one-way ticket and now it’s been a great experience for nearly six years.”
The band didn’t make it to the end of the television competition, but are still releasing music, with a new song set to come out Feb. 18.