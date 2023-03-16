Just more than a month ago, one of the strongest earthquakes recorded struck near the border of Turkey and Syria. In Turkey alone there have been 48,500 deaths.

Since then, dozens of aftershocks have continued to affect the countries. Al Goff, a Greenwood native and 1981 Greenwood High graduate, saw firsthand the earthquakes’ destruction. Goff, president and CEO of Unto, a humanitarian ministry of Cru, recently returned from Turkey where he and his teams aided those affected. Unto works with more than 75 countries in providing humanitarian relief.

