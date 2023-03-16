Just more than a month ago, one of the strongest earthquakes recorded struck near the border of Turkey and Syria. In Turkey alone there have been 48,500 deaths.
Since then, dozens of aftershocks have continued to affect the countries. Al Goff, a Greenwood native and 1981 Greenwood High graduate, saw firsthand the earthquakes’ destruction. Goff, president and CEO of Unto, a humanitarian ministry of Cru, recently returned from Turkey where he and his teams aided those affected. Unto works with more than 75 countries in providing humanitarian relief.
Goff was in Turkey on a scheduled trip to meet with partners in the region before the earthquake hit.
“It was almost a blessing I was there,” he said.
Two teams are currently in Turkey. Goff said they deployed into the region with thousands of water filters, taking supplies for more than 10,000 people. In addition to water filters, they have provided more than 4,000 tents, toilet tissue, feminine hygiene products, adult and children diapers, coats, blankets, tarps and common items such as soap and toothpaste.
“We’ve been part of helping stand-up kitchens used to produce bread and pastries, distributing food packets and underwear — that’s a big one. We’ve bought some toys for the small kids who are just scared to death to give them something to love on and just need to hold on to and providing soccer balls for the older kids to give them something to do,” Goff said.
Far less is happening for Syria because the war is still active, according to Goff.
“The area that was hit by the quake was the area that the war was really roaring. Where the government was fighting, the city of Aleppo, that city had been bombed and bombed along with other places. They already have half-damaged buildings and they were just gone — it was just flattened,” he said. “The rebels can’t get many supplies. The government has exactly been trying to help people in areas controlled by the rebels. It’s a really tough environment. The war is still going on, they’ve endured years of war and then they have this.”
The biggest difficulty thus far has been the aftershocks. One of Goff’s staff called him one day telling him of how he was thrown about five feet from his bed because of an aftershock.
“There have been over 16,000 aftershocks since Sunday. Nobody is staying inside. Buildings are going to come down with the aftershocks,” Goff said. “There were buildings that were 20 degrees off and you knew if it started shaking again it would fall.”
Goff will be heading back to Turkey in the coming weeks as his teams continue to distribute items. They’ve purchased 2,500 more water filters and they’re continuing to work with Turkish partners to help volunteers, staff and those who have lost family members or homes process their trauma.
“Be in prayer for us. We need all the prayers we can get to work in these kinds of environments. Things can go wrong; you can get hurt. Prayer is probably the biggest way people can help aside from giving. That is actually the biggest way people can help us. You’re talking to people who have lost family members, friends, their home — trauma of those people sticks with you,” he said.
Goff said while broadcast news coverage has portrayed the earthquakes accurately, it doesn’t give a sense of hope and resilience from the people of Turkey and Syria.
“The very first first responders are the neighbors helping find victims. If there’s one thing they don’t convey it’s the story of how resilient the humans are after a disaster of this type because it’s hard to report,” he said.
Contact Kelly Duncan at 864-943-5648 or on Twitter @KellyWriter1993.